 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shirley Morgan

  • 0

Funeral services for Shirley Morgan, 61, of Denison, will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at Faith Lutheran Church in Deloit with burial at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 18, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

She died Monday, March 14, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.

Survivors include her husband, Jerold Morgan, of Denison; sons, Jeremy Morgan, of Carroll, and Ryan Morgan, of Schleswig; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trivia for non-trivial fundraising

Trivia for non-trivial fundraising

Once a year, the Schleswig Community Building fills with people eager to test their knowledge of general knowledge and useful facts as well as…

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine city seeks to protect cultural sites from Russian bombs

Recommended for you