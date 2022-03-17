Funeral services for Shirley Morgan, 61, of Denison, will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at Faith Lutheran Church in Deloit with burial at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 18, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

She died Monday, March 14, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.