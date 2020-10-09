Signs honoring county’s KIA damaged

Two signs memorializing Crawford County residents killed in action (KIA) in wartime were damaged at some point in recent weeks.
Crawford County Engineer Paul Assman said he discovered the damaged KIA signs on Tuesday.
A sign memorializing Army Private Herbert Koch, on a bridge just to the west of Boyer, was deformed by something that struck it; a sign for Army PFC Vernon Gluesing, on a bridge just outside of Boyer on the east side, was ripped out of the ground and ended up lying next to the bridge in the weeds.
“Whatever was moved through there was something large and it appears it was either a large building or a large implement,” Assman said. “I really don’t know what did the damage.”
The county crew was working in the area this week in preparation for a road overlay project that will take place in 2021.
“We were up there looking at some of the work we were going to do in-house on those concrete bridges,” he said. “That’s when I started noticing a number of signs were bent or were knocked down.”
Assman said signs are damaged all the time in Crawford County.
“Unfortunately, it’s not a one-off occurrence,” Assman said. “In the fall of the year, it’s not unusual for us to have signs that are damaged at bridges. We generally put them back up and recognize that we’re in an agricultural area.”
He said the damage was not necessarily related to agriculture and said this incident is different from the others.
“What was particularly disturbing about this situation was that they damaged and knocked down signs that were intended to memorialize soldiers from Crawford County who had given their lives in battle,” Assman said.
He said he spoke with Louise Galbraith at the Crawford County Veterans Affairs office.
Galbraith and Crawford County Supervisor Kyle Schultz led the KIA bridge-naming project in the county.
Assman noted that the bridges near Boyer were part of the 75th Anniversary commemoration of D-Day in Crawford County last year.
“Some of the extended family members of those veterans were there. It was a very emotional day for them,” he said. “There’s a lot of history behind these signs and there’s a lot of meaning to them.”
Koch was killed on June 13, 1944, in Normandy, France. He grew up in Kiron.
Gluesing, who grew up in the Stockholm Township area, died in Normandy nine days after Koch.
“We wouldn’t normally bother them with any of this; we’d just go and put them back up,” Assman said. “But this one was just particularly disturbing to me because I thought it showed a whole different level of disrespect.”
Other signs were also damaged.
“They bent up several of our object markers,” Assman said. “Pretty routine stuff, but all are disappointing for me.”
He said in his years as county engineer, no one has ever come forward to admit to damaging signs around the county.
“These are public property. They’re there for a reason,” he said. “They’re intended to make it safer for the people that are driving. But in this instance, not only did they damage traffic control signs, they damaged a memorial to people who gave their lives.”
Assman said he wants people to know about the incident.
“I really don’t know what happened. It could very well have been an accident,” he said. “I don’t know who did it or why they did it, but somebody did it and they at least should have the decency to report it and try to make it right.”
The signs will be repaired or replaced as needed according to the amount of damage they sustained.
“We’ll put back up the ones that we can,” Assman said.
He has reported the incident to the sheriff’s office and asked for an investigation.
“Maybe someone will step back and reflect on what they did and maybe step up,” he said.
“Maybe somebody will step up and make a nice donation to the veterans at some point – whoever it is.”