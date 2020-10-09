Signs honoring county’s KIA damaged

Other signs were also damaged.

“They bent up several of our object markers,” Assman said. “Pretty routine stuff, but all are disappointing for me.”

He said in his years as county engineer, no one has ever come forward to admit to damaging signs around the county.

“These are public property. They’re there for a reason,” he said. “They’re intended to make it safer for the people that are driving. But in this instance, not only did they damage traffic control signs, they damaged a memorial to people who gave their lives.”

Assman said he wants people to know about the incident.

“I really don’t know what happened. It could very well have been an accident,” he said. “I don’t know who did it or why they did it, but somebody did it and they at least should have the decency to report it and try to make it right.”

The signs will be repaired or replaced as needed according to the amount of damage they sustained.

“We’ll put back up the ones that we can,” Assman said.

He has reported the incident to the sheriff’s office and asked for an investigation.