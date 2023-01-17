Signup for Crop Insurance Discount Program for cover crops extended to Jan. 27

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig has extended the deadline to apply for the Crop Insurance Discount Program for cover crops to January 27. Farmers who planted fall cover crops in 2022 can apply to receive $5 per acre discount on their 2023 crop insurance premiums.

In its sixth year, the program has helped increase cover crop acreage across the state and has been replicated in other Midwest states. Iowa has approximately three million acres of cover crops, a conservation practice that improves soil structure, enhances permeability and holds phosphorus and nitrogen in place.

Farmers and landowners may signup online before January 27 at apply.cleanwateriowa.org.

The Crop Insurance Discount Program is jointly administered by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Risk Management Agency (RMA). Iowa’s program has served as a model and has been replicated by the USDA as well as Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana.