Single- vehicle accident west of Manilla claims life of Sac City woman

Evelyna Smith, 22, of Sac City, received fatal injuries in a single-vehicle accident that happened at 4 a.m. on September 18 on Highway 59 west of Manilla.

According to the investigation conducted by Deputy Miller with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Smith was driving a white 2022 Toyota RAV4 north on Highway 59 approaching the X Avenue (E65) intersection. Her vehicle traveled off the roadway onto the right shoulder. She then overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle.

Her vehicle entered the west ditch, went up on an embankment sideways with the front of the vehicle facing uphill.

The vehicle then overturned and went under a tree, breaking off branches. The vehicle rolled several more times before landing on its top against the stop sign at the intersection with X Avenue.

While the vehicle was rolling, Smith was ejected before the vehicle came to a rest.

Smith was the only occupant in the vehicle. She was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her body was transported to the state medical lab.