 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Single- vehicle accident west of Manilla claims life of Sac City woman

  • 0
DBR Police Beat Graphic

Evelyna Smith, 22, of Sac City, received fatal injuries in a single-vehicle accident that happened at 4 a.m. on September 18 on Highway 59 west of Manilla.

According to the investigation conducted by Deputy Miller with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Smith was driving a white 2022 Toyota RAV4 north on Highway 59 approaching the X Avenue (E65) intersection. Her vehicle traveled off the roadway onto the right shoulder. She then overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle.

Her vehicle entered the west ditch, went up on an embankment sideways with the front of the vehicle facing uphill.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The vehicle then overturned and went under a tree, breaking off branches. The vehicle rolled several more times before landing on its top against the stop sign at the intersection with X Avenue.

While the vehicle was rolling, Smith was ejected before the vehicle came to a rest.

People are also reading…

Smith was the only occupant in the vehicle. She was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her body was transported to the state medical lab.

The Manilla Fire Department and the Crawford County Ambulance were dispatched to the scene and the vehicle was towed by Waderich Towing.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Betty Johnson

Betty Johnson

Memorial services are pending for Betty Johnson, 91, of Denison.

Robert Koch

Robert Koch

Graveside services for Robert Koch, 72, of Chicago will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 24, at the Vail Cemetery.

Alan D. Gustafson

Alan D. Gustafson

Funeral services for Alan D. Gustafson, 60, formerly of Kiron, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, September 23, at First Baptist Church in Kiron.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Zimbabwe govt has tried unsuccessfully to reaply for Commonwealth membership