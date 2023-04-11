Multiple charges were filed on April 2 against Chance Cinjin Michaels, 49, of Sioux City, for actions committed against a person he had been stalking and then handcuffed and injured.

Multiple criminal complaints filed in district court in Crawford County provide details of the crimes for which Michaels is charged.

At about 1:19 a.m. on April 2, Michaels stalked the victim multiple times via texts and calls. He broke into the victim’s residence in Denison to wait for the victim. When the victim arrived, he handcuffed her inside the residence.

Michaels took pictures of the victim, a white tank top and letters.

He was armed with a Taser, which he used on the victim six to seven times. The victim sustained numerous injuries. He told the victim not to scream or he would keep Tasing her.

Michaels was also armed with a knife.

During a 911 call, a struggle could be heard between the victim and Michaels, with the victim screaming for help and Michaels telling the victim to be quiet. The call was eventually disconnected. The victim told law enforcement that Michaels hung up the phone when he realized the victim had called 911 for help.

At about 11:28 a.m. on April 2, burglar tools were located in a red 2016 Volkswagen Jetta that was rented by Michaels. The tools had been purchased at Walmart. The tools were found on the front passenger-side floor of the vehicle.

For the above actions, Michaels was charged with the following.

Kidnapping – 1st degree, Class A felony

Burglary – 1st degree, Class B felony

Intimidation with a dangerous weapon – injure/provoke fear, Class C felony

Stalking – dangerous weapon, Class D felony

Willful injury – causing bodily injury, Class D felony

False imprisonment (2 counts), serious misdemeanors

Harassment – 1st degree, aggravated misdemeanor

Possession of burglar’s tools, aggravated misdemeanor

Assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, aggravated misdemeanor

Obstruction of emergency communications, simple misdemeanor

Michaels was also charged with two different counts of stalking.

One count involved the unauthorized use of a GPS, which is a serious misdemeanor. The criminal complaint says that on March 17 at about 11:17 a.m., Michaels placed a GPS tracker on the rear bumper of the victim’s vehicle, and then, a few minutes after entering the victim’s place of employment in Denison, he returned to the vehicle and removed the GPS tracker. At 5:15 p.m. Officer Groth with the Denison Police Department spoke with Michaels on the phone, and he admitted to being under the victim’s vehicle in the parking lot.

The criminal complaint for the other stalking charge, an aggravated misdemeanor, says that between March 7 and March 17, Michaels contacted the victim via phone calls, text messages, email and by going to the victim’s place of work. The victim had told Michaels many times to leave her alone. Michaels told the victim that he would change his phone number so the victim couldn’t hide from him. Since March 7, Michaels used 12 different phone numbers and seven different email addresses to contact the victim.

A preliminary hearing was set for April 11. Cash only bail was set at $100,000.

Three search warrants were executed in the investigation of the charges.