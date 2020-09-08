Six bands and a DJ: Brew & ‘Que acts announced

Six bands and a DJ will provide music for all 22 hours of the Backyard Brew & ‘Que, which takes place on Friday, September 18, and Saturday, September 19.
The music acts were announced on Friday.
The Brew & ‘Que is a replacement for the Tri City BBQ Fest, which was canceled this year due to concerns about COVID-19.
The Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County is the organizer of the event.
“Even though this is a new event, we always book on entertainment value,” said Evan Blakley, executive director of the CDC.
“We’ve had great success at finding bands that maybe our local residents have not all heard of – but if they come to the show we always get compliments on the level of talent that we put on our stage.”
The CDC has stayed with that philosophy this year.
“It’s always a challenge for booking because sometimes not all of the offers are accepted - and with coronavirus it was doubly hard,” Blakley said. “There was a lot of turbulence this year in trying to lock all of our acts in place but we persisted and we’re very happy with our lineup.”
Music of one form or another will be in the air for the entire event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on both days.
DJ Memphis Red, an alias of Tim Hammett, of Des Moines, will play music starting at 11 a.m. on the Friday of the event.
“He’s a drummer and a big part of the central Iowa blues scene - and the music scene in general,” Blakley said. “He’s thrilled to be able to get out and share some of his catalog of other artists.”
DJ Memphis Red will play a variety of tunes in a variety of genres.
“He’ll be providing our announcements through the event, as well,” Blakley said. “He will be letting people know when certain events are happening, and he’ll be playing anytime there is not a live band on stage.”
That means he will provide music for the Brew & ‘Que atmosphere until the first act takes the stage at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Gallivant, from Omaha, Nebraska, will play a long set from 7 to 10 p.m.
The band was the Friday opening act for the 2018 Tri City BBQ Fest in Denison.
“They really put on a good show,” Blakley said. “They’re very talented musicians and they play a nice mix of rock originals and rock covers. It should be a lot of fun on Friday night getting us rolling into the weekend.”
On Saturday, the DJ will play from 11 a.m. to noon, when Denison native Porter Bilsten will take the stage.
“He’s going to play mostly originals,” Blakley said. “He always gets folks around here excited to see him and he draws a good crowd.”
At 1:30 p.m., DJ Memphis Red will put on a performance of some kind – the details have yet to be announced, Blakley said.
“He’ll be utilizing some of his friends and fellow players from Des Moines,” he said. “He’ll get to take the stage and they’ll be playing an hour set.”
The Kris Lager Band will play at 3 p.m.
“They are a very well-known national touring act,” Blakley said. “They’re very engaging and they’ve played all over the country.”
He said the band plays a fusion of funk and rock with a little blues thrown in.
“For people who are ready to just get out and get a smile on their face - I think Kris Lager would be the act to catch,” he said. “We’re very fortunate we were able to book them.”
Andrew Bailie, with a full band, will perform at 5 p.m.
“He’s been rising to prominence in the Omaha music scene,” Blakley said.
Bailie’s genres are funk and soul.
“Andrew Bailie has a long history or performing around the region,” he said. “He’s a very exciting up-and-coming artist.”
At 7 p.m., Rex Granite Band featuring Sarah Benck will take the stage.
“They put on a fantastic show,” Blakley said.
The band played at the Tri City BBQ Fest in 2016 and 2018; they were semifinalists in the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, Tennessee, in 2018.
“They are excellent Blues musicians,” Blakley said. “Sarah has an incredibly powerful voice and they’re a captivating band. I think a lot of people will be pleased to sit back and watch the show - even if they’re not diehard blues fans. It’s going to be a great performance.”
The headliner for Saturday, Altered Five Blues Band from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, will perform at 9 p.m.
“These guys are a rapid-fire Blues band with just an incredible edge of excitement,” Blakley said. “The guitarist pulls off some amazing riffs and the lead singer has a powerful voice. It will be a great way to close out the weekend.
“Considering we had to cut our budget quite a bit this year, I don’t think folks will really be able to see a decline in the level of talent. We have some fantastic performers.”
The Backyard Brew & ‘Que will be a good opportunity for people to get out and enjoy a community event, he said.
“There are a lot of people who have seen their favorite events canceled throughout the year and this is something that is fun to do where you can get out and feel like you’re a part of your community,” Blakley said. “It will feel like something somewhat normal again while still being able to be safe.”
Visitors will be asked to wear a mask when not seated.
“It’s a respectful request for the safety of everyone,” he said. “And a lot of our sponsors will actually be providing nice cloth masks at the show.”
Attendees will be asked to stay in groups of six or fewer within spray-painted circles on the grass and pavement – or at picnic tables placed around the area.
“We’re going to allow folks to stay in their circle for as long as they want - but they do need to have a member of their party present in the circle to continue holding it,” Blakley said.
Unattended lawn chairs or other items will be removed from the circles to make the space available for others who want to watch the acts on stage.
“You can claim a circle as long as you are inside of it,” he said.