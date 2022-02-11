Six Denison Large Group Speech teams nominated for All-State

Showcase night on Monday at FAC

“We had the best year in DHS history for Large Group Speech,” said Laurel Olsen.

Six Denison groups were nominated for the Iowa High School Speech Association All-State contest.

Two will perform at the All-State contest in Ames on February 19: “The Tattoo” in Group Mime, and “More Than Meets the Eye” in Short Film.

Four groups were nominated and will receive special recognition as non-performers: “Clue” in One Act Play; “The Day the Internet Died” in Readers Theatre; and “Bucket of Moon” and “May the Best Fan Win” in Ensemble.

At total of 37 Denison students will be recognized at All-State. Denison tied Cherokee for the most entries from the Northwest State Contest.

See below for a list of group members in all of the Denison large group contest groups.

The Denison nominees will conduct a showcase night so all groups may have one final local performance on Monday, February 14, at 7:30 p.m. in the Denison High School Fine Arts Center (FAC).

Following are the results of the Denison Large Group Speech teams that competed at the IHSSA State Large Group contest at Spencer High School on February 5.

May the Best Fan Win, Ensemble Acting; Christian Schmadeke, Cindy Lopez, Sofia Guzman, Wyatt Randeris; 1,1,1=1

The Tattoo, Group Mime; Emma Schurke, Esteban Castellanos, Gracie Schurke, Jinessa Lewis, Liz Christensen; 1,1,1=1

The Substitute, Group Mime; Christell Salazar, Diana Garcia, Jazmin Ramos, Kierra Shull, Violet Christensen; 1,1,1=1

Boelter, Group Improv; Christian Schmadeke, Ethan Olsen, Hailee Shull, Jake Boelter, Kelly Arriaza; 1,1,2=1

The Tell-Tale Heart, Choral Reading; Estela Lupian, Isabel Jepsen, Janet Castillo, Jared Haberberger, Karla Sanchez, Sean Ewoldt, Shelby Kastner, Taya Adams, Tiernan Jensen; 1,1,1=1

Bucket of Moon, Ensemble Acting; Amanda Zarazua, Antonio Rodriguez; 1,1,1=1

The Day the Internet Died, Readers’ Theater; Angela Cruz, Autumn Helkenn, Brody Scheuring, Cindy Lopez, Danny Saldana, Emily Espinoza, Jazmin Ramos, Liz Christensen, Marlin Garcia, Mindy Thongvanh, Tammy Thongvanh, Tiernan Jensen; 1,1,1=1

Little Women, Musical Theater; Ali Gorman, Autumn Nemitz, Jared Haberberger, Shelby Kastner, Violet Christensen; 1,1,1=1

Clue, One-Act Play; Christell Salazar, Elizabeth Cary, Emily Espinoza, Hailee Shull, Jessie Dominguez, Jose Santamaria, Jp Montano, Juan Morales, Kierra Shull, Lesley Chavez; 1,1,1=1

Galaxy New, Radio Broadcast; Brody Scheuring, Chloe Koch, Ethan Olsen, Sean Ewoldt, Taya Adams, Yizmeray Angulo; 1,2,1=1

More Than Meets the Eye, Short Film; Adalis Boeck, Adonay Arellano, Amanda Zarazua, Ana Rios, Analys Martinez, Antonio Rodriguez, Esteban Castellanos, Genesis Rodriguez, Hanry Santamaria, Jose Santamaria, Kimberly Ramirez, Leo Moreno; 1,1,1=1

West Side Story, Musical Theater; Azeilay Cervantes, Celeste Gomez, Juan Morales, Lesley Chavez, Maite Arreola, Nallely Rivera, Sofia Guzman; 2,2,2=2

Gunderson, Group Improv; Adonay Arellano, Adrian Velazquez Nieto, Olivia Gunderson, Wyatt Randeris; 1,1,1=1

Dominguez, Group Improv; Brody Schneider, Derek Scheuring, Isabel Gutierrez, Jessie Dominguez, Marlin Garcia; 1,1,2=1