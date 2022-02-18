Six more COVID deaths reported for area counties

Six more COVID-19 deaths were reported among area counties according to state data updated on Tuesday. One more death was reported for Carroll, Crawford, Harrison and Sac counties and two more deaths were reported for Shelby County.

That brings the area COVID-19 death count to the following totals.

Audubon: 18 (18 last week)

Carroll: 63 (62 last week)

Crawford: 52 (51 last week)

Harrison: 91 (90 last week)

Ida: 47 (47 last week)

Monona: 45 (45 last week)

Sac: 32 (31 last week)

Shelby: 49 (47 last week)

The death toll for the state rose to 8,948, 119 more deaths than were reported on February 8.

For the week from February 1 to February 8, the reported death toll for the state increased by 172 and stood at 8,829.

Following are other numbers for Crawford County.

Total positive tests: 4,951 (4,886 the week before)

Positive tests past 7 days: 32 (55 last week, 138 the week before)

State numbers: total positive tests, 832,869 (815,206 last week); positive tests last 7 days, 7,376 (11,547 last week, 19,161 the week before)

Audubon: total positive tests, 1,189 (1,156 last week); positive tests past 7 days, 19 (22 last week, 39 the week before)

Carroll: total positive tests, 5,411 (5,298 last week); positive tests past 7 days, 37 (82 last week, 130 the week before)

Harrison: total positive tests, 3,772 (3,715 last week); positive tests past 7 days, 21 (38 last week, 79 the week before)

Ida: total positive tests, 2,208 (1,992 last week); positive tests past 7 days, 11 (22 last week, 60 the week before)

Monona: total positive tests, 1,889 (1,864 last week); positive test past 7 days, 9 (39 last week, 40 the week before)

Sac: total positive tests, 2,612 (2,556 last week); positive tests past 7 days, 21 (29 last week, 64 the week before)

Shelby: total positive tests, 2,888 (2,842 last week); positive tests past 7 days: 28 (52 last week, 85 the week before)

Changes in COVID-19 data reporting in Iowa took place this past week. The state’s COVID-19 website, coronavirus.iowa.gov, is no longer active, and, following the expiration of the State Public Health Disaster Emergency Proclamation, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) instituted a number of reporting updates.

IDPH will no longer require testing entities to report negative COVID-19 test results. With the influx of rapid in home tests and the frequency of testing currently occurring, this data point is no longer as meaningful as it once was.

IDPH is no longer requiring long-term care facilities to notify the department when they have three or more infections in residents, therefore this will no longer be reported publicly by IDPH. Instead, IDPH will use CMS data to identify facilities with positive cases and will assist in infection control. Information on Long Term Care facilities can be found at https://data.cms.gov/covid-19/covid-19-nursing-home-data?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.

IDPH began collecting COVID related data from Iowa hospitals in March 2020 to satisfy state and federal data reporting requirements throughout the pandemic response. The state is no longer requiring this reporting to occur. However, the US Department of Health and Human Services will continue to require hospital data reporting, and Iowans can access that information at https://protect-public.hhs.gov/pages/hospital-utilization?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.

In the transition to the new reporting format, IDPH discovered 6,700 COVID-19 positive test results dating back to March 2020 that had not been previously reported. These test results were for individuals who received both a positive and negative test result on the same day, causing an error in the reporting logic which prevented them from being included in the daily counts. The error did not prevent Iowans from receiving accurate test results. These tests have now been included in the total number of positive test results since the start of the pandemic.

Iowans can find COVID-19 reporting data on the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) website at https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus/COVID-19-Reporting?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.

The data on the page will be updated weekly on Wednesdays. The IDPH says the reporting format more closely aligns COVID-19 with existing reporting standards for other respiratory viruses, like flu. This data will continue to give statewide partners and the public, a thorough understanding of disease prevalence throughout the state. The new format will contain data points that Iowans are used to seeing reported including positive test data and vaccine administration data.