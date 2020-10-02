Sixth COVID-19 death recorded in county

A sixth Crawford County resident has died from COVID-19, according to information on the state’s website, coronavirus.iowa.gov, on Wednesday.
The decedent was an older adult with pre-existing conditions, Sarah Reisetter, deputy director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, told the Denison Bulletin and Review in an email.
An older adult is in the age range of 61-80 years old.
Four other Crawford County individuals who have died from COVID-19 are in the same age range. One individual was in the over 80 age group, which the IDPH terms elderly.
Crawford County’s first COVID-19 death was reported in April.
COVID-19 statistics for Crawford County as of Thursday evening were the following.
5,330 individuals tested, one in three
1,120 cumulative positive cases, 21 percent of those tested
848 cumulative recovered cases
Percent of positive cases, 14-day average: 16.4%
Statistics for neighboring counties are as follows.
Woodbury: 5,759 positive cases, percent-14-day average – 15.0%
Ida: 137 positive cases, percent-14-day average – 14.0%
Sac: 277 positive cases, percent-14-day average – 13.3%
Monona: 170 positive cases, percent-14-day average – 8.0%
Carroll: 711 positive cases, percent-14-day average – 9.4%
Harrison: 293 positive cases, percent-14-day average – 16.4%
Shelby: 277 positive cases, percent-14-day average – 8.0%
Audubon: 92 positive cases, percent-14-day average – 11.3%
The state’s website lists 53 long-term care facilities with active outbreaks.
Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison is among the facilities with outbreaks. The state’s website listed 10 cumulative cases for the facility with 1 recovered. On its Facebook page for October 1, Eventide listed 9 residents with positive cases, none recovered, and 22 cumulative positive cases among staff, with nine recovered.