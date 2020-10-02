Sixth COVID-19 death recorded in county

A sixth Crawford County resident has died from COVID-19, according to information on the state’s website, coronavirus.iowa.gov, on Wednesday.

The decedent was an older adult with pre-existing conditions, Sarah Reisetter, deputy director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, told the Denison Bulletin and Review in an email.

An older adult is in the age range of 61-80 years old.

Four other Crawford County individuals who have died from COVID-19 are in the same age range. One individual was in the over 80 age group, which the IDPH terms elderly.

Crawford County’s first COVID-19 death was reported in April.

COVID-19 statistics for Crawford County as of Thursday evening were the following.

5,330 individuals tested, one in three

1,120 cumulative positive cases, 21 percent of those tested

848 cumulative recovered cases

Percent of positive cases, 14-day average: 16.4%

Statistics for neighboring counties are as follows.

Woodbury: 5,759 positive cases, percent-14-day average – 15.0%