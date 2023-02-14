By 1957 Donna Reed was looking for a new direction in her career. She had matured out of the ingénue roles in which she had been typecast but was too young and glamorous to be a character actor. The golden age of television was in full swing, with approximately 85% of American households owning a TV set.

So Donna and her husband, Tony Owen, started a new endeavor. They formed their own production company with the idea of Donna starring in her own TV series which Tony would produce. Several scenarios were discussed, one of the more interesting being casting Donna as an elevator operator with a different storyline unfolding on each floor of her building.

Eventually, the decision was made to cast Donna more or less as herself, a strong, intelligent woman with strong family values. At one time, the title, Mother Knows Best, was even considered. It was a bit of a stretch in a pre-feminist era, but it worked well, and The Donna Reed Show was born.

The show was set in Hilldale, USA, a small town somewhere in the Midwest. Some of us would like to think that Donna's hometown may have been the basis. The cast included Donna as Donna Stone, the family matriarch, Carl Betz as her husband, pediatrician Dr. Alex Stone, and teenagers Shelley Fabares and Paul Petersen as Mary and Jeff Stone.

Donna Stone was not the typical TV subservient mom, and the show strayed a bit from contemporary sitcoms of the times. The family had flaws, which only made them more relatable, and social issues were addressed.

Paul Petersen is quoted as saying, "Drugs weren't such a huge problem yet when we were doing the show, but we did have alcoholism issues in one episode. One of Dr. Stone's colleagues had that problem. We had interracial marriage. We had abandoned babies. We had shows about illness and ageism. We had an episode about the emerging status of women when Donna ran for mayor. When you do 260+ episodes, anything goes."

In 1961, Donna wrote to her pen pal, Violet Coughner Lindsay, "Work continues to be hard and demanding of my time; however this year is a little easier, being our third, and somehow one adjusts a little more. I think we'll try a 4th and get out; anything beyond is a bore, and besides, I don't like pushing our 'luck'."

As it turned out the show ran for eight seasons, ending in 1966 with a total of 275 episodes. Midway through the run, Shelley Fabares was wanting to pursue other acting opportunities, so the writers sent Mary off to college, leaving the door open for regular guest appearances. The slack was taken up in 1963 when precocious child actress, Patty Petersen, the real-life sister of Paul Petersen, joined the cast as Trisha, a child in need of a home who was adopted by the Stones.

Donna became very fond of the young actors and wrote again to her pen pal in October, I965, "December will be the end of our show, by the way, shooting, that is, and I face that day with mixed feelings, mainly because of my attachment to the youngsters."

Episodes of The Donna Reed Show can still be viewed on MeTV, The Roku Channel, Decades TV, and streaming on Amazon Prime, Google Play, Peacock Premium, Pluto, and Fubo TV. Check local listings.