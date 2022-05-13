Slight COVID uptick at CCMH

Crawford County in moderate transmission

In all of April, Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) recorded six positive COVID-19 test results, according to Heather Rasmussen, CCMH chief officer of quality and ancillary services.

During the first 11 days of May, CCMH recorded the same number: six.

“So we’re seeing an uptick, but not a tremendous uptick,” she said. “But six in 30 days to six as of yesterday (so far in May) – that’s kind of telling a story.”

As of Thursday, CCMH had no COVID-19 patients.

As directed by the state, CCMH no longer reports negative tests.

“We’re just monitoring the positives and reporting the positives,” Rasmussen said.

Just a few weeks ago, all of Iowa was classified as low transmission for COVID, but very few areas show low transmission at present, she said.

Crawford County is currently classified as moderate transmission, Rasmussen said.

She said individuals still need to take precautions.

“If you’re symptomatic, obviously we want you to stay home,” she said.

She noted that graduations, and large gatherings associated with graduations, are coming up.

“You have to do what you feel is best – and decide whether you attend or not,” Rasmussen said.

Don Luensmann, CCMH executive director of marketing and development, noted that in 2020 and 2021, COVID cases increased in May and June.

Cases then dropped off, and starting picking up again around the end of August and the beginning of September.

“People just have to be cognizant of the fact that we’re going to continue to see COVID cases, and take the precautions that we’ve been talking about from the very beginning,” Luensmann said.