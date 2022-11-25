“A lot of people assume that the best holiday deals will be at big box stores on Black Friday, but that’s just not true,” said Mariah Nutt, office manager of the Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County.

“The small businesses in Crawford County will be having just as many great deals, and when you support them you support your own community.”

Nutt encourages local residents to shop locally during this weekend’s Small Business Saturday, which is an event created fairly recently.

The first Small Business Saturday took place in 2010 as a counter to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which tend to funnel holiday shopping dollars to big retailers.

Nutt said individuals can find out about local deals by visiting the Facebook pages of Crawford County businesses.

To encourage local shopping on Saturday, the CDC’s “Jolly Jackpot” contest has been modified for the day.

On normal shopping days between November 13 and December 23, shoppers get one free Jolly Jackpot entry for every $20 spent at a participating business.

For this Saturday only, two entries will be given for every $20 spent.

Each entry is for a chance to win a share of $1,600 in gift cards to the participating businesses.

“For every $20 you spend at certain businesses on Saturday (November 26), you’ll get your name put into the drawing twice,” Nutt said.

Businesses participating in the Jolly Jackpot are: At Home Design, Anytime Fitness, Broadway Dental, Don’s Jewelry, The Donna Reed Foundation, Hy-Vee, ID Apparel, Patty’s Stitches, Steren Electronics Solutions/Radio Shack, The Bake Shop, Touch of Class Salon and Spa, Wise Monkey Quilting, Good Samaritan Thrift Shop, Reynold’s Clothing, Thrifty White Pharmacy and Gifts, and Wireless World.

Jolly Jackpot drawings take place on Friday each week during the holiday season except for this week, due to the Thanksgiving holiday; this week’s drawing will take place on Monday.

“If you’re not able to go and buy from local businesses on Small Business Saturday, you can still support them by interacting with their social media or referring your family and friends to shop at local businesses,” Nutt said.

She noted that many shopping days remain between Saturday and Christmas.