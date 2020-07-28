Smith, Von Glan and Grimm to take steers to Governor’s Charity Steer Show

It’s not unheard of for Crawford County to take two steers to the Governor’s Charity Steer Show (GCSS), a benefit for the Ronald McDonald Houses of Iowa.
It happened in 2013, 2016 and again in 2017.
This year, however, will be the first time that three Crawford County steers will be featured in the GCSS.
Two Crawford County families – the Smiths, of Charter Oak and the Von Glans, of Vail - will continue a tradition of having steers at the GCSS.
And Renee Grimm, daughter of Ken and Rhonda Grimm, of rural Audubon, will show a steer at the GCSS for her family’s first time.
A steer raised by Tyson Von Glan, son of Clint and Renee Von Glan of Vail, will be shown by Gov. Kim Reynolds, and MaKenzie Smith, daughter of Brent and Malisa Smith, of Charter Oak, will have her steer shown by Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg.
Renee’s steer will be shown by the Fautch family of Eldora.
MaKenzie’s three sisters and one brother have shown steers at the GCSS in the past, as have Tyson’s two brothers.
MaKenzie’s steer was the champion heavyweight at the Crawford County Fair beef show on Saturday. It was also selected as the fourth overall market animal.
Tyson’s steer, named Mighty Minne, was the champion middle weight steer and the reserve overall market animal.
Tyson was also the champion intermediate showman at the beef show.
Renee’s steer, named Bo, was also shown at Saturday’s beef show.
To be selected from Crawford County for the GCSS, the parents and the exhibitors have to be members of the Crawford County Cattlemen’s Association.
Crawford County has been sending steers to the GCSS since 1998, at that time through the Northwest Iowa Cattlemen’s Association.
Beginning in 2011, the Crawford County Cattlemen’s Association and Tyson Foods started to sponsor a steer, and at that time were given the second spot in the GCSS.
In 2017 Dale Lilleholm brought Nor-Am Cold Storage on board to begin partnering with the Crawford County Cattlemen’s Association in sponsoring a steer for the GCSS. Lilleholm died in November that year, and Nor-Am Cold Storage has continued to sponsor Crawford County steers for the GCSS in Lilleholm’s memory.
MaKayla Smith and Dalton Smith showed steers at the GCSS through the Northwest Iowa Cattlemen’s Association. MaKarlie Smith showed a steer in 2013. MaKia Smith showed steers in the GCSS in 2016, 2017 and 2019. Her steer in 2019, named Richard, received the Judge’s Choice award, while being shown by Gregg.
Reynolds showed MaKia’s steer, Ace, in 2016, and Gregg showed her steer, Scooter, in 2017.
Ben Von Glan’s steer, Chasin’ Jason, was selected for Judge’s Choice at the GCSS in 2014, and Cody Von Glan’s steer, Smokin’ Willie, was selected for Judge’s Choice in 2017. Their steers were shown by Reynolds; she was lieutenant governor when she showed Ben’s steer in 2014 and governor in 2017
MaKenzie’s steer for this year’s GCSS is again being sponsored by Nor-Am Cold Storage, in memory of Dale Lilleholm, and by the Crawford County Cattlemen’s Association.
Tyson’s steer is being sponsored by the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association and the Iowa Beef Industry Council.
Renee’s steer is begin sponsored by the Ronald McDonald House Volunteer Board.
In its 38-year history, the GCSS has been part of the Iowa State Fair, but since the state fair has been cancelled, the steers will be shown at the Jeff & Deb Hansen Agriculture Learning Center at Iowa State Fair on August 15.
The GCSS is organized by the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association and Iowa Beef Industry Council and raises money for the Ronald McDonald Houses of Iowa, which are located in Des Moines, Iowa City and Sioux City.
Since 2011, Crawford County steers have raised more than $64,280 for the GCSS and ultimately the Ronald McDonald Houses of Iowa. Before that, approximately $10,000 was raised with Crawford County steers through the sponsorship with the Northwest Iowa Cattlemen’s Association.
Since the Governor’s Charity Steer Show’s start in 1983, $3.8 million has been donated to the Ronald McDonald Houses of Iowa.
Note: Much of the history about the connection between Crawford County and the GCSS was presented by MaKia Smith at the Crawford County Cattlemen Association’s annual banquet earlier this year.