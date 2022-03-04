Smithfield donates books to promote literacy

Shari Frazier’s second grade classroom at Denison Elementary School was fortunate enough to be selected to receive books donated by Smithfield Foods. The selection was made by drawing names of classrooms.

Each student in Frazier’s class was able to take home two books donated by Smithfield. The books are “Mercy Watson: Something Wonky This Way Comes” and “Magic Treehouse: Dinosaurs Before Dark.”

Tricia Leslie, controller, and Abbey Lansink, associate human resources manager, both from the Smithfield plant in Denison, came to the classroom on Monday to present the books.

“We came today because your school reached out to us and told us you have a literacy and math week coming up,” Leslie told the students. “We wanted to do something special for the second grade this year and donate books to a classroom.”

Leslie said that Colleen Marten, a Title 1 reading teacher at the school, sent her the names of authors she thought the students would like, and the selection was made based on that list.

The Family Math and Literacy Night at Denison Elementary School was on Thursday, March 3.