Smithfield takes title rights for 2022 Tri City BBQ Fest

Other sponsorships help expand festival experience

“For the first time in the eight-year history of the Tri City BBQ Fest – nine years if you include the Brew & ‘Cue in 2020 – we have sold the title sponsorship,” said Evan Blakley, executive director of the Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County.

“As our largest employer here in Crawford County and a great company in the meat industry, Smithfield has stepped forward and taken on the title sponsorship this year.”

The official name of the 2022 festival will be “Tri City BBQ Fest presented by Smithfield.”

The BBQ festival is a production of the CDC.

“We are always hopeful that we would demonstrate the value of the festival to the community and to our sponsors to the point that we’d be able to sell this sponsorship,” Blakley said.

The title sponsorship price is $25,000.

“They’re going to get a lot of benefits and a lot of exposure through the festival - and it really helps set up the festival for a lot of strength and dependability moving into the future,” he said.

The benefits for Smithfield include premium logo placement on all materials and advertising, a wide variety of types of recognition throughout the event, 25 VIP dinner passes, 50 kids’ wristbands, and 50 drink tickets to be used at the company’s discretion.

“We’re excited to be in a partnership with Smithfield, and give them the exposure and value that they deserve through this sponsorship,” Blakley said.

“We’re excited about what this means for the finances of the festival moving forward.”

Monogram Quality Foods, another major local employer, has signed on as a “Prime Cut” sponsor.

The price of that sponsorship is $10,000; it includes the next level of logo placement and marketing benefits.

“They’re going to continue to sponsor the Saturday music stage, which they’ve done for a number of years,” he said.

“It’s very generous for Monogram to purchase a premium sponsorship and also continue to purchase one of our special opportunities. We’re really grateful to have Monogram here in the community and as a great supporter of the barbecue fest.”

Another new sponsorship sold this year is for “Special Entertainment,” which is an outgrowth of the street entertainment added in 2021.

“We had popular pop culture characters last year – we had characters from Frozen and superhero movies and we had a magician and a balloon artist – just wandering the streets,” Blakley said.

Greater Iowa Credit Union has signed on as the Special Entertainment sponsor.

“With their sponsorship, we’re going to be able to bring in a higher level of street entertainment,” he said. “We’re looking at a show that would run at least on Saturday – and potentially on Friday - with scheduled show times throughout the day.”

Performers will also roam through the crowd.

“We want to keep building on that lively entertainment-on-the-street feeling,” Blakley said.

The festival continues to seek additional sponsors, he noted.

Attracting food vendors has become much easier in recent years than it was during the early years of the BBQ fest.

“We’ve reached a point with the festival where more and more we’re seeing vendors reach out to us because the word of mouth continues to spread,” he said. “In the first couple of years, we had to work so hard to convince vendors to show up and give us a chance. Now, we have vendors out there talking about how well they do at the festival. The word is spreading and vendors are calling us – vendors that we’ve never even heard of.”

Blakley said festival-goers can expect to see many new food vendors at the festival this year.

Twelve professional KCBS (Kansas City Barbeque Society) teams have already signed up.

“Having 12 essentially a month out is very promising. That is a key component of the festival,” he said.

“Likewise, our reputation for barbecue teams through KCBS is growing and we’ve increased our spend on marketing to these teams all across the United States.”

For the first time, the Tri City BBQ Fest amateur contest will be a KCBS-sanctioned “Backyard” contest.

“It raises the level of professionalism,” Blakley said. “It uses KCBS-certified judges and it increases the prize pot, as well.”