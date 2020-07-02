Smoother ride in store for main corridors to uptown Denison

The City of Denison will soon embark on a project that has been three or four years in the planning.
This summer, Avenue C from 1st Avenue North to North 7th Street, and 7th Street from Avenue C to Highway 30, will undergo a major resurfacing project.
At the July 7 city council meeting, the city plans on awarding a contract to the low bidder, Ten Point Construction, of Denison, subject to concurrence by the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT).
Since federal funds are involved in the project, the bid letting was conducted by the DOT in Ames. That occurred on June 16, the date of the most recent city council meeting. The city had not heard the results of the bid letting by the time of that evening’s council meeting but was informed of the results last week.
City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford said Ten Point’s bid is considerably under the engineer’s estimate so the council should have no problem approving the bid.
A pre-construction meeting with Ten Point can take place once the contract is awarded.
Crawford believes Ten Point will look at starting the project later in July.
He said the project likely wouldn’t be done in time for the start of school but added that the plan provides good traffic-control measures.
“The plan explains how they have to keep, for the most part, both streets at least half open. On the patching, they can work on half at a time and then they’ll use flaggers to let cars go around the patching area they are working on,” he said. “Both streets are not really scheduled to be closed for long periods of time.”
A detour map will be published in the Denison Bulletin and Review as the time for the project approaches.
The scope of the project has changed since planning first started.
“A couple years ago we found out that the Region XII Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) had enough funding to include all of 7th Street,” Crawford said.
“As you drive along 7th Street you realize some patching is needed. It is worse on the south end toward the highway,” he explained. “Years ago when that was done (resurfaced), there probably wasn’t enough patching done then, and it’s kind of shown through.”
Here’s what will happen on Avenue C and 7th Street.
About three to four inches of asphalt will be milled from both streets. “By doing that, we’re taking off most of the asphalt overlay that’s over the top of the old concrete,” Crawford said.
Patching with concrete will be the next step. The concrete patches will be tied to the old pavement with rebar.
The asphalt contractor will put a scratch coat (about an inch of asphalt) on the milled and patched surface in order to level the bottom and have a smooth surface on top.
A full width of engineering fabric will be put over the scratch coat. The fabric helps to curtail the reflective cracking coming through the asphalt. “We can never, it seems like, eliminate it but we can sure cut down on it by using that fabric,” said Crawford.
Two or three more lifts of asphalt will be applied on top of the fabric to complete the resurfacing of the streets.
Crawford said the curb and gutter on both Avenue C and 7th Street is in good enough shape to be used as already constructed. In a few instances it will have to come out.
“For the most part, property owners or business owners will be responsible for their own driveways. There are a number of cases where the approach to the driveway off the back of cthe urb to the sidewalk - some of those are included in this project, because if we don’t replace them, that’s just another place where water can get onto the street,” Crawford explained. “Anything beyond that will be the property owners’ responsibility.”
The sidewalks on both streets will have work done to the handicapped accessible ramps, at intersections where the existing ramps don’t meet Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) code and where no handicapped ramps exist.
Crawford said in just about all cases where federal highway administration funding is involved, a project has to meet ADA laws.
Crosswalks will be marked on the streets to make the corridors more pedestrian-friendly, Crawford added.
The project will also address stormwater runoff. The new asphalt surface will have a higher crown to force storm water toward the gutters
Storm sewer work will be part of the project - about all of it located on Avenue C. Crawford said a storm sewer extension will be constructed on Avenue C. Where the last set of storm sewer intakes are located toward the bottom of the hill, the storm sewer will be extended about one block going up Avenue C (toward uptown) to another set of intakes. The intake will have a longer opening to handle more stormwater.
Crawford said he believes Ten Point Construction is using the same asphalt subcontractor that it used on last year’s project on North 10th Street, which he said turned out very well.
“I’m looking forward to another good project. It will be a major improvement,” he said.
Crawford said he has been working on the street improvements for probably three or four years since he started with the grant application. Funding for the project had been approved by the Region XII TAC but then the city learned it could trade the Avenue C/7th Street project for the North 10th Street resurfacing that was done last year. The North 10th Street project had a higher priority.
He pointed out, however, that Avenue C and 7th Street are important routes in Denison.
“These are two of our most important corridors, besides the uptown (Main Street) and Highway 30. This will be a really nice improvement,” Crawford said.