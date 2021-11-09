Snacks and shopping - Holiday Open House and Recipe Walk returns this weekend

“We have 20 participating businesses for this year’s event; many are located in the uptown area, and a few are located in other parts of the community,” Desy said.

“There’s no set order of where you need to go – you can browse as you wish – but we encourage everyone to visit all of the participating businesses.”

People from across Iowa attend the event.

“We see a lot of returning visitors, year after year, and they have made it a holiday tradition with their family or friends,” Desy said. “Their groups get bigger every year.”

She said the recipe walk is a good way to get into the holiday spirit.

“The main goal of the event is to offer a fun option to get a head start on holiday shopping; it’s just a great way to check out some of the stores and businesses that you haven’t visited before,” she said. “We encourage people of all ages to come and visit our fine retailers and businesses and have a good time while doing so.”