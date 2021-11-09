Snacks and shopping - Holiday Open House and Recipe Walk returns this weekend

“We love to showcase our local merchants and give everyone a chance to kick off their holiday shopping,” said Rachel Desy, office manager of the Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County.
“The Holiday Open House and Recipe Walk is a really great way to do that.”
The annual event took place in a smaller form last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will return in full force this Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
The event starts at the Donna Reed Theater, where individuals may visit the CDC table and enjoy a recipe sample.
Each participating merchant will provide free snack samples so that guests may try a wide variety of recipes while shopping.
Recipes will be posted online on the CDC Facebook page, and printed copies may be requested at the CDC office the following week.
Crossroads of Crawford County and Angels Home Health will have tables set up in the lobby of the Donna Reed Theatre.
The Bake Shop and Hollywood Café and the Donna Reed Foundation will also participate.
“That will be a nice spot to stop by because you can visit five participants in that building,” Desy said.
A list of all of the businesses involved in the Holiday Open House and Recipe Walk will be available at the CDC table.
“We have 20 participating businesses for this year’s event; many are located in the uptown area, and a few are located in other parts of the community,” Desy said.
“There’s no set order of where you need to go – you can browse as you wish – but we encourage everyone to visit all of the participating businesses.”
People from across Iowa attend the event.
“We see a lot of returning visitors, year after year, and they have made it a holiday tradition with their family or friends,” Desy said. “Their groups get bigger every year.”
She said the recipe walk is a good way to get into the holiday spirit.
“The main goal of the event is to offer a fun option to get a head start on holiday shopping; it’s just a great way to check out some of the stores and businesses that you haven’t visited before,” she said. “We encourage people of all ages to come and visit our fine retailers and businesses and have a good time while doing so.”
The participating businesses are: Angels Care Home Health, Broadway Dental, CDC, Crossroads of Crawford County, Donna Reed Foundation, H&R Block, Hy-Vee, ID Apparel, Patty’s Stitches (virtually – on Facebook), Reynolds’s Clothing, Steren Electronic Solutions (formerly Radio Shack), St. Croix Hospice, The Bake Shop, The Boutique, The Cottage, The Junkery, Totally You Boutique, Touch of Class Salon & Spa, Wireless World, and Wise Monkey Quilting.