Soil fertility workshops to be conducted in area counties

Farmers wishing to maximize the profits from their fertilizer dollars will want to attend one of 15 in-person workshops or a virtual workshop hosted by Iowa State University.

The workshop series, called Soil Testing Interpretations and Recommendations: Maximizing Return on Investment, will be conducted in February and March.

The series will address the profitable management of soil fertility in Iowa, as conditions continue to change with increased fertilizer input costs and a rising demand for nutrients from higher-yielding crops.

“These workshops will lead farmers through the basics of soil testing, analytical tests, calculating crop nutrient removal, understanding return on investment from fertilizer applications, how crop response correlates to soil test levels and what is known about crop response to micronutrients,” said Josh Michel, field agronomist with ISU Extension.

The workshops are designed to help farmers understand their current soil nutrient situation, the amount their crops are using in a growing season and what needs to be added.

“While many decisions have already been made for the 2022 growing season,” said Virgil Schmitt, field agronomist with ISU Extension, “fertility decisions will continue to evolve with changes in fertilizer prices, and land tenure.”

Workshops will be offered in person and one virtual option will be offered as well.

Space is limited and pre-registration is required. Registration is $40 and includes publications, copies of presentations and any refreshments or meal (if provided for in-person meetings).

Registrants should contact the Extension Office listed below to register for the workshop they plan attend. Registration fees for in-person workshops may be paid in advance or the day of the program.

Following are the workshops offered in area counties.

February 14, 1-4:30 p.m. at the Harrison County Extension Office. Lunch served before the meeting. Call the Harrison County Extension Office at Office at 712-644-2105 to register. Register by February 7.

February 15, 1-4:30 p.m. at the Crawford County Extension Office. Lunch served before the meeting. Call the Crawford County Extension Office at Office at 712-263-4697 to register. Register by February 8

February 22, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Elkhorn Town Hall. Lunch is included. Call the Shelby County Extension Office at 712-755-3104 to register. Register by February 15.

A virtual statewide option is being offered via ZOOM as well. This will be offered in a four-part series February 22-25 each day, 8-9 a.m. Registration is $40. To register, contact the Kossuth County Extension Office at 515-295-2469 or go to https://go.iastate.edu/DJLJVN to register online. Participants who register and pay the registration fee by February 15 will receive a mailed copy of supporting materials for the program prior to February 22. Participants who register but whose payment is received after February 15 will receive electronic copies of the supporting materials.