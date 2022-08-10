Solid waste hauler asks if Denison would consider a fuel surcharge

Council wants to look at balance in account first

The Denison City Council will look at the balance of funds in the city’s solid waste account before deciding whether or not to approve a fuel surcharge requested by Carroll Refuse, the company contracted to pick up residential solid waste in the community.

Last Tuesday, Curt Snyder with Carroll Refuse asked if the city would consider a fuel surcharge of $1,300 a month until the price of diesel drops to $3.95 per gallon.

The amount of the surcharge is based on the fuel used and the hours spent to pick up solid waste in Denison.

Snyder said the company contracts fuel every year and even contracts extra (20,000 additional gallons this year at $3.85 per gallon) but all the contracted gallons and the extra has been used.

“In fuel history, there are not that many times that diesel has been over $4 for very long,” Snyder said.

He said diesel fuel prices are coming down quickly and if they continue to quickly decrease, a surcharge may not be needed next month.

Snyder said of the 26 cities Carroll Refuse serves, 24 have been contacted so far and all of the 24 are on board with the fuel surcharge.

He said if the price of diesel per gallon remains above $4 until January, he would like to talk with the city to see if there is a different way to handle the fuel costs.

Asked where the $1,300 could come from, City Clerk Jodie Flaherty said the city does have a surplus in the solid waste account.

Councilwoman Jessica Garcia said the last time the city signed a contract with Carroll Refuse, the rates increased and the council elected at that time to not pass the increase on to residents but to absorb it through the solid waste account.

She asked what absorbing that increase has done to the surplus in that account.

Those figures were not immediately available.

Garcia said she was concerned about quickly depleting the surplus.

Councilman Corey Curnyn agreed with looking at the surplus in the solid waste account but also noted that in all the businesses he deals with, there is a fuel surcharge.

“We need to see what that balance is so we don’t get down to where we have to pass this on to residents,” Curnyn said.