Some of the biggest hearts out there

WESCO seeks volunteer opportunities for members of The WAVE

WESCO Industries is looking for volunteer opportunities for members of The WAVE, which is a clubhouse-model day service.

“’WAVE’ stands for wellness, acceptance, voice and empowerment,” said Kara Flurey, Day Services program coordinator.

“It’s an adult day services program for individuals with disabilities.”

The WAVE has about 60 active members who are encouraged to volunteer in communities around the county.

“We run this program based off of what people would like to do. We try to support member engagement within the community,” Flurey said. “We’re looking for opportunities within Denison and the surrounding areas.”

Just about any kind of volunteer opportunity is welcome.

“We do a lot of community work; in the summer, we have gotten out of town and done some work planting within the cities,” Flurey said. “We pick up trash in parks, we walk down main streets and pick up trash, we fold bulletins, we volunteer for animal shelters; we clean dog kennels, and make sure the animals have fresh water.

They also get to play with the cats and dogs.

“We get some pet therapy while we’re there,” she said. “The members get to play with the animals a bit to reduce their own levels of stress - so it kind of works out as a double.”

Crawford County Memorial Hospital has invited The WAVE members to do horticulture work at the hospital this summer.

“We’re very excited about that,” Flurey said.

The WAVE was selected as one of three finalists for the United Way “Civic Business Volunteer Award of Iowa” in 2020.

In 2021, the Women in Business Impact Organization (WIBIO) presented their “Tidy up Teamsters” award to The WAVE and WESCO Industries.

Flurey said The WAVE would like to welcome members of the community to learn more about the program.

“Our doors are always open to any community member who would like to join us for a lunch, lead or join an activity, or provide training to our members in their profession,” she said.

“Members of the community are always welcome to stop by and visit and socialize in the morning with our members.”

The program’s main hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Members of The WAVE want to be included in their community and they love to give back, Flurey said.

The ideal volunteer opportunity is anything that allows individuals to engage with others in the community.

“They have some of the biggest hearts out there, so this is something they always look forward to,” she said. “They love to help people on a daily basis.”