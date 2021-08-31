Something for everybody - Tri City BBQ Fest needs volunteers

“We have volunteer opportunities available in all areas, for all shifts, right now,” said Crawford County Tourism Coordinator Shani Bonner.
“We would strongly encourage anybody who wants to volunteer to sign up.”
The Tri City BBQ Fest, a production of the Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County, is coming up on September 17 and 18.
“It’s a good chance to come out and meet new people, support the community, and have fun while attending the event, too,” Bonner said.
People may sign up individually or as part of a group.
“It could just be two people or a larger group,” she said. “If you want to work with some friends, that’s great; if you just want to sign up for yourself, that’s fine, too.”
A new paid opportunity is available this year.
“We are looking to see if we can find one or two groups to take responsibility for the Kids Zone attractions,” Bonner said. “We would pay them for their time and effort in taking over that area for the weekend or part of the weekend. If any group out there wants to have a chance to raise funds for something, this will be a really good opportunity.”
The beer garden is another area in need of volunteers; workers will take tickets, check IDs, as well as serve beer.
Volunteers at the merchandise booth will sell merchandise, exchange BBQ Bucks and sell soda.
A setup crew will be needed on Friday, September 17.
“It takes a lot of work to get the event set up and ready to go,” Bonner said.
Other “odds and ends” volunteer jobs will come up as well.
“There’s always something available if people want to help out,” she said. “There is something for just about anybody. There are jobs that are sitting; and there are jobs that are standing or being more active.”
Volunteers will receive BBQ Fest volunteer t-shirts.
An organizational meeting will take place on September 8 at a location that will be shared with volunteers once they register.
“We would really like people who plan to volunteer to sign up soon so they can attend that meeting, but they can volunteer after that date, too,” Bonner said.
“If they don’t decide until after the meeting, that’s fine, but the earlier the better so we can make sure we have coverage for all the shifts.”
She said volunteers make the Tri City BBQ Fest possible.
“We can’t do most of the activities at the event without a good staff of volunteers,” Bonner said. “We’ve had really good support in years past from the community; people really step up and help out.”
The CDC asks volunteers to work at least four hours.
“You can do more than one shift or you could split your shift, if that is how it works best for you,” she said. “It’s a small bit of time but you can have a lot of fun.”
Individuals interested in signing up to volunteer may contact Bonner at sbonner@cdcia.org or 712-263-5621.