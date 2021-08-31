Something for everybody - Tri City BBQ Fest needs volunteers

Volunteers at the merchandise booth will sell merchandise, exchange BBQ Bucks and sell soda.

A setup crew will be needed on Friday, September 17.

“It takes a lot of work to get the event set up and ready to go,” Bonner said.

Other “odds and ends” volunteer jobs will come up as well.

“There’s always something available if people want to help out,” she said. “There is something for just about anybody. There are jobs that are sitting; and there are jobs that are standing or being more active.”

Volunteers will receive BBQ Fest volunteer t-shirts.

An organizational meeting will take place on September 8 at a location that will be shared with volunteers once they register.

“We would really like people who plan to volunteer to sign up soon so they can attend that meeting, but they can volunteer after that date, too,” Bonner said.

“If they don’t decide until after the meeting, that’s fine, but the earlier the better so we can make sure we have coverage for all the shifts.”

She said volunteers make the Tri City BBQ Fest possible.