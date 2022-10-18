Something to be proud of: “Immigration is Beautiful” ribbon cutting

Community members assembled at Washington Park on Saturday morning for a ribbon cutting ceremony for the “Immigration is Beautiful” mural that was added to the back wall of the park’s band shell this summer.

The project, which was announced in December 2021, was a collaborative effort of the Denison chapter of LULAC (League of United Latin American Citizens) and Denison Parks & Rec.

The design was required to include a monarch butterfly because of its common connection as a symbol of immigration and because the monarch butterfly is migratory.

The phrase “immigration is beautiful” was another requirement of the final design.

In early June, Denison High School (DHS) student Isabel Gutierrez’s design was chosen.

On Friday, June 17, Gutierrez and a group of volunteers gathered at Washington Park in the evening to paint the mural on the band shell; their efforts went on until long after dark.

“On behalf of the City of Denison, we want to thank the artist for the beautiful design,” said Denison Mayor Pam Soseman at Saturday’s event.

She thanked Denison LULAC for all the work that went into the project and noted the late-night work needed to complete the project.

“Something we should all be very proud of is that we embrace cultural diversity,” Soseman said.

“It was a wonderful experience to help with this from afar,” said Robert Lyons, LULAC Denison treasurer.

Lyons accepted a position in the USDA Rural Development office in Washington, D.C., at the end of 2021

“I was out of state for most of this project but I do want to emphasize how important

this mural is for this community,” Lyons said. “’Immigration is Beautiful’ is the tagline here; this community was built by immigrants, made strong by immigrants, and having this mural here recognizes that and shows that anyone can spread their wings here and find a home in Denison, Iowa.”

“We thank everybody that volunteered their time and talent for such a beautiful painting that really beautifies the park that we have here,” said Denison Parks & Rec director Brian Kempfert. “It’s the most-used park in our community and it really brings more people down than already use the park. We want to thank everybody for their time and effort they put into this.”

“I think diversity is one of the core strengths of Denison, and it’s beautiful to see this mural, which represents that,” said Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County Executive Director Evan Blakley.

He thanked Gutierrez and everyone who assisted with the project.

“And I want to ask - which wall can we do next?” Blakley said.

Gutierrez gave her comments in English and then in Spanish.

“I’m happy to have participated in this mural representing the diversity of different races living in Denison,” Gutierrez said. “I’m also very grateful to God for giving me this talent and to my parents for always motivating and supporting me.”

LULAC Denison President Alma Puga thanked Gutierrez and volunteers Dean Kollasch, Eileen Peterson, Jane Lyons, Don Lyons, Chelsey Phipps, Jennifer Smith, and Grant Fineran, along with Kempfert and Denison Parks & Rec employees.

Gutierrez, who is a DHS sophomore, told the Bulletin and Review that she is interested in art as a career but she already has an ASTEM (agricultural, scientific, technical, engineering, and mathematics) scholarship.

“If I could somehow incorporate ASTEM with art, then maybe I would,” she said.

“Maybe I’ll just go full art-school, one day.”