Girl Scouts from Troop 274, Cub Scouts from Pack 49, Boy Scouts from Troop 55 and Scout leaders and parents served red beef chili, white chicken chili, grilled cheese sandwiches and desserts at the annual “Scouting for Food” supper Sunday at the First United Methodist Church. The cost was donations of non-perishable food items or a free will donation, which are passed on to the Temporary Aid Program and the Emergency Food Pantry at the Methodist Church. Businesses and Scout families contributed toward the food for the supper. Businesses and organizations that contributed are Casey’s, Crawford County Cattlemen’s Association, Fareway, Farm Service Coop, Family Table, Hy-Vee and the Methodist Church.