Special Denison City Council meeting Thursday to fast-track North 20th Street project

The Denison City Council will meet in special session at noon on Thursday, July 16, to act on a resolution to approve plans and specifications and to authorize the publication of a notice to bidders, and to set a public hearing, on the reconstruction of North 20th Street, from Ridge Road to Frontier Road.
The special meeting followed City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford's comment at the July 7 council meeting that he was putting the North 20th Street project on a fast track.
See the story accompanying this meeting notice to read more about the project.
Meeting details
- Denison City Council
- Special Meeting
- Noon, Thu., Jul. 16
- City Hall Council Chambers
- Agenda: Motion to approve resolution approving plans, specs, authorizing publication of notice to bidders and setting public hearing for North 20th Street project