Special haul vehicle signs go up on county bridges: $30,000 cost to county

Assman said that when he took the county engineer job, one of the first things he did was to create a map of all the county bridges.

Each bridge was marked with a black or red dot on the map.

“Black dots were bridges that had capacity to carry all legal loads and the red dots were the ones that didn’t,” Assman said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He also created a spreadsheet that included vehicle count, condition rating, surface type and other parameters to help determine the schedule for bridge repair and replacement.

Assman said his overall goal has been to remove the red dots from the map.

“We’re trying to eliminate red dots because they’re restrictions on the roadways where traffic can’t flow freely if it has loads that exceed what a bridge has capacity for,” he said.

“These bridges are perfectly fine for whatever we’d normally see out here but they’re not for those special haul vehicles, so we have to put postings on them. These are bridges that by all account are in excellent shape – they just aren’t strong enough to carry those loads.”

Adding to the frustration is that the new postings are for vehicles that will not likely cross any of the bridges that received the new signs.