The Norelius Community Library Board will conduct a special meeting on April 12 at 5:15 p.m. in the Library Conference Room. Agenda items include possible motion to enter a closed session per IA Code 21.5(1)(i) to evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance or discharge is being considered when necessary to prevent needless and irreparable injury to that individual’s reputation and that individual requests a closed session. Library Board meetings are open to the public with the exception of personnel issues.