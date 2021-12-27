Spending Christmas break in San Diego

Pictured, members of the Denison Monarch Band line up at 3:45 a.m. on Sunday to go through a checklist with Ruben Newell, director, before departing by school bus to the airport and then to San Diego, California.

(This post also includes a submitted photo of the Monarch contingent at the beach in San Diego.)

The 45 band members are part of the Southwest Iowa Honor Marching Band, a group of more than 180 students from high schools throughout southwest Iowa.

The Southwest Iowa Honor Marching Band will march in the Port of San Diego Holiday Bowl Parade that starts at 10 a.m. Pacific Time (12 p.m. Central Time) on Tuesday, December 28.

Then the band, along with the majority of the ensembles attending the Holiday Bowl game, will participate in a halftime show.

The Holiday Bowl Game starts at 7 p.m. Central Time on Tuesday at Petco Park in San Diego. The game features No. 18 North Carolina State Wolfpack (9-3) versus the UCLA Bruins (8-4) and will be broadcast on Fox.

Members of the Southwest Iowa Honor Marching Band will take in some relaxation and entertainment during the trip. Activities include a visit to the USS Midway site, a visit to Mission Beach and Belmont Park, and time spent in Los Angeles and the Anaheim area and a trip to University Studios.

The trip began on December 26 and will end on December 31.