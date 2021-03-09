Spring Market in the Mall: New season begins Saturday

The spring season of Market in the Mall begins this Saturday.
The vendor market will take place in the Broadway & Main Mall in Denison on Saturday mornings through April 24.
Jill Popham, who is the driving force behind Market in the Mall, said the fall season of the market went very well, despite the uncertainties brought about by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“People were very responsive to wearing masks and social distancing,” Popham said. “The vendors all felt that it was worth their time and the effort they put into being there – and a lot of them are coming back for the spring.”
Popham owns “The Boutique” in the mall; she works with Heather Eischeid, owner of the “Totally You Boutique,” her neighbor in the mall, to make the market possible.
People are starting to feel more confident as time goes on, Popham said.
“We’re getting better responses from new vendors in participating,” she said. “We’re still going to recommend that people be mindful of what they need to do to stay safe and healthy – but we are getting more requests and hope that it’s going to be better attended and bigger this year.”
The vendors who have signed up include entrepreneurs who make their own products such as signs, t-shirts, cups and candles.
The market would welcome additional vendors.
“We’re open to pretty much anybody who has a quality product, whether it would be a home-based business or multi-level marketing or a fresh take on home décor, or their own candles, t-shirt designers, knitted items, leather products, jewelry or anything like that,” Popham said.
A purse designer will be part of some of the spring Market in the Mall events – but will not be at the event this weekend, she noted.
The recent warm weather has spurred people to get out into the community, she said.
“I’m seeing it in my own business, and I know Heather has, too,” Popham said. “We just had a spring open house that was very successful. People are anxious to get out and see what we’ve all been building up in our spring inventory. It’s the same way with our vendors coming in; they have been busy all winter, coming up with new designs and new products, and this is a great way for them to showcase them.”
Mall co-owner Rick Franck has been very supportive of the market, she said.
“When I moved into the mall, I asked Rick about doing things to get more people into the mall for my own business, as well as for anybody else,” Popham said. “He absolutely gave us a free reign, within reason, for using the facility.”
Market in the Mall will end before Market in the Park starts, which is by design.
Popham said she has no intention of interfering with the park event - and the vendors at the mall can transition to that event when it starts.
Market in the Mall is a good way to avoid the variable weather of the spring, Popham noted.
“The robins just showed up and we all know that when the robins show up we still get three more snows,” she said. “We know that’s going to happen.
“I’ve already had people that have never been to the mall ask me if it was an outdoor event or not,” Popham said. “I told them it’s an indoor event and they were pleased about that. It’s a bit chilly yet to be outside in the open air or underneath an awning to have a show.”
Individuals interested in being a vendor at the Market in the Mall may contact Popham at 712-269-0205 or Eischeid at 712-830-4484.
The doors open for vendors at 9 a.m. on Saturday and the market runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.