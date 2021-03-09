Spring Market in the Mall: New season begins Saturday

The market would welcome additional vendors.

“We’re open to pretty much anybody who has a quality product, whether it would be a home-based business or multi-level marketing or a fresh take on home décor, or their own candles, t-shirt designers, knitted items, leather products, jewelry or anything like that,” Popham said.

A purse designer will be part of some of the spring Market in the Mall events – but will not be at the event this weekend, she noted.

The recent warm weather has spurred people to get out into the community, she said.

“I’m seeing it in my own business, and I know Heather has, too,” Popham said. “We just had a spring open house that was very successful. People are anxious to get out and see what we’ve all been building up in our spring inventory. It’s the same way with our vendors coming in; they have been busy all winter, coming up with new designs and new products, and this is a great way for them to showcase them.”

Mall co-owner Rick Franck has been very supportive of the market, she said.