Spring open burning begins this weekend in Denison

As designated by Denison’s fire chief, the City of Denison’s spring open yard waste burning period will begin at sunrise this Saturday, April 3, and conclude at sunset on Sunday, April 11.

Burning can only take place after sunrise and before sunset. No burning can be done on any public sidewalk, curb, or street. People are urged to use caution while conducting the supervised burns and to be considerate of neighbors.

Following are other rules.

• Clear the burning site of all flammable materials.

• Do not use flammable liquids to initiate a burn (gasoline, kerosene, diesel, lighter fluid, etc.).

• Clear a 10-foot area around the burning site.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

• Have water and hand tools ready in case fire escapes.

• Avoid burning on windy days.

• Stay with the fire until it is out.

• Yard waste in the form sticks, twigs, leaves and weeds is permitted.

• The burning of garbage and treated wood is not allowed.

• Take all other responsible precautions.