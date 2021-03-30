 Skip to main content
Spring open burning begins this weekend in Denison
Spring open burning begins this weekend in Denison

Denison yard waste disposal site

The yard waste disposal site located just west of the electric substation on South Main Avenue is offered to Denison residents as a viable alternative to the burning of yard waste. People are asked to make sure that no garbage is mixed in with the yard waste. The City of Denison has two open burning periods, one in the spring and the other in the fall. The burning of yard waste in Denison is banned except for these open burning periods.

As designated by Denison’s fire chief, the City of Denison’s spring open yard waste burning period will begin at sunrise this Saturday, April 3, and conclude at sunset on Sunday, April 11.

Burning can only take place after sunrise and before sunset. No burning can be done on any public sidewalk, curb, or street. People are urged to use caution while conducting the supervised burns and to be considerate of neighbors.

Following are other rules.

• Clear the burning site of all flammable materials.

• Do not use flammable liquids to initiate a burn (gasoline, kerosene, diesel, lighter fluid, etc.).

• Clear a 10-foot area around the burning site.

• Have water and hand tools ready in case fire escapes.

• Avoid burning on windy days.

• Stay with the fire until it is out.

• Yard waste in the form sticks, twigs, leaves and weeds is permitted.

• The burning of garbage and treated wood is not allowed.

• Take all other responsible precautions.

Denison residents are reminded that the city’s yard waste location on South Main Street can be used as a viable alternative to burning.

