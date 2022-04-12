Spring Sweep begins Thursday; CDC event encourages local shopping

“For three days this week, it can pay big to shop locally,” said Evan Blakley, executive director of the Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County.

The CDC’s main spring promotion, Spring Sweep, kicks off on Thursday and runs through Saturday.

“All you have to do is shop at one of the participating merchants; for every $20 that a shopper spends at one of the 17 merchants, they will get an entry into Spring Sweep,” Blakley said.

“We have a $1,700 prize pool this year that will be divided among three winners.”

The CDC offers one free entry to anyone; no purchase is necessary.

Individuals may stop by the CDC office during business hours on Thursday or Friday to pick up a free entry.

One winner will be picked each day.

“We will contact them directly and they can have an amazing shopping spree; they’ll have hundreds of dollars to spend at 17 merchants around the community,” he said. “When people win this thing, they’re understandably pretty excited.”

He said the CDC asks member businesses each year if they want to continue the Spring Sweep promotion.

“The high number of participating merchants shows that they definitely enjoy using this event to call attention to their new inventory, and to some sales and clearance promotions they’re doing, as well,” Blakley said.

“Most of all I think they want to encourage folks to think about freshening up that spring wardrobe or maybe adding some items to your home – whatever makes you feel like spring. It may not have felt like it much the last week or so, but it’s coming fast.”