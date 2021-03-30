Spring Sweep: CDC event offers more reasons to shop locally

“Spring Sweep is a way to kick off the spring season. As folks are thinking about spring cleaning in their home or refreshing their wardrobe with some new warm-weather clothes, we remember to start by shopping locally,” said Evan Blakley, Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County executive director.
The event is the main spring promotion for CDC member businesses that wish to participate.
“A lot of local retailers and a couple of restaurants may participate, as well,” Blakley said. “We’ve already heard that one (restaurant) may be joining us for Spring Sweep.”
Blakley said the CDC came up with the idea for the event a few years ago.
“It’s pretty similar to our Jolly Jackpot promotion, except it’s condensed down into only three days,” he said.
Spring Sweep will take place on April 15, 16 and 17.
“To participate, each merchant has to be a CDC member and contribute a $100 total of gift cards for their business that go into the prize pot,” Blakley said.
The CDC offers one free entry to anyone – no purchase is necessary.
“You just need to stop by the CDC office the first two days of that event, April 15 and 16, and we will give you a free entry into the drawing,” he said. “But the way you can really earn more entries is by shopping locally. For every $20 you spend at one of the participating merchants, you will obtain one entry from whichever merchant you’re visiting. Fill it out and drop it into their prize jar.”
The CDC will call each business the following day and ask that a semifinalist be drawn from their jar.
“We put one semifinalist from each store – and one from our free entry pot – into the final drawing,” Blakley said. “From there we will draw one winner for each day.”
The prize is a shopping spree divided among all the participating businesses.
“We usually scale the prizes so the first day is pretty significant, the second day is even more, and the third day, which we would draw on that Monday (April 19), would be the largest prize of all,” he said.
“What that means is you could win a pretty significant local shopping spree.”
Blakley said the CDC’s goal is to have 20 merchants participate this year.
“Most years we have around $1,700 or $1,800 in the prize pot,” he said.
Spring Sweep will be a great reason to visit local businesses – and it will be a great time to shop.
“Most of the merchants will have some kind of special going on at that time,” Blakley said. “Practically all of the merchants will have some new items just for this season, so it’s a great chance to get out and have some fun. Enter for the prizes by shopping locally - and support our friends and neighbors who own businesses that may or may not have had a great year due to the pandemic.”
Friday is the deadline for merchants to sign up.
CDC member businesses that would like to participate in Spring Sweep may do so by contacting the CDC by email at dperrien@cdcia.org or by phone at 712-263-5621.