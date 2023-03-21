The annual Spring Sweep promotion in Denison, Thursday through Saturday, March 23-25, will offer savings from participating business and a chance to win gift certificates.

“For every $20 spent at a participating business, the person’s name is put in a drawing for a chance to win a share of $1,600 in gift certificates. One drawing will be conducted each day of the Spring Sweep promotion, March 23-25,” said Mariah Nutt, office manager for the Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County.

The gift certificates for the shopping spree are donated by the participating businesses.

Participating businesses are The Bake Shop & Hollywood Cafe, The Boutique, Broadway Dental, The Cottage, Country Rose, Don’s Inc. Jewelry & Gifts, Good Samaritan Thrift Shop, Hy-Vee, ID Apparel, Patty’s Stitches, Reynold’s Clothing, Steren Electronics Solutions/Radio Shack, Thrifty White Pharmacy, Totally You Boutique, Touch of Class Salon & Spa, and Wise Monkey Quilting.

Nutt said each of the retail businesses participating are ready to showcase their new spring merchandise and will have big sales.

“While the CDC oversees the promotion, the participating merchants choose how the promotion is run,” she added.