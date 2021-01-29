St. Patrick’s Day Parade 30th anniversary take 2

“Everybody said yes, we need to have it,” she said. “Everybody can just maintain social distancing while standing for the parade. I’m really just hoping that by the time this rolls around in March most of us have our vaccinations and we can try to start moving on to a normal life.”

Organizing the parade is still in the early stages, but Grau wants community members to know it will take place – and to get involved if interested.

She put out a call for convertibles and very quickly was offered more than she needed.

“As soon as I put that out there I bet I had eight or nine people volunteer,” Grau said. “In true Denison fashion, when you need something they always come through for you.”

She believes the whole community is ready for something like the St. Patrick’s Day parade.

“My brothers and sisters and I were talking; between all of us we probably throw out 20 or 25 pounds of candy,” Grau said. “We all said that we’re just going to double it because we’re going to have a ton of people out there waiting. It will be the first really big thing, and hopefully it will be huge.”

She is afraid that if the parade doesn’t happen this year it could be dropped.