St. Patrick’s Day Parade 30th anniversary take 2

The first go at celebrating the 30th St. Patrick’s Day parade in Denison was last March – but COVID-19 put a stop to it.
With a little luck, the parade will take place this time around.
“I filled out the form and sent it to the city, and as long as the city approves it we are planning on doing it,” said parade organizer Susan Grau. “It’s going to be our 30th year - since we didn’t get to do it last year.”
The plan for last year was to dedicate the parade to the memory of parade founders Joe and Marilyn Curnyn, and also to Brian O’Neill, who continued the tradition of the parade.
Grau said that dedication will take place this year.
Joe and Marilyn Curnyn spearheaded the parade and helped get people interested in it during the early days, she said.
O’Neill took over the parade when Joe Curnyn died.
Grau worked with O’Neill on the parade and took over the job after he died two years ago.
Tim Curnyn and Peggy O’Neill will be the Grand Marshal and the Irish Mother.
Tim is the son of Joe and Marilyn; Peggy is the sister of Brian.
Grau said she posted on the St. Patrick’s Day Facebook page to see if people were interested in the parade this year.
“Everybody said yes, we need to have it,” she said. “Everybody can just maintain social distancing while standing for the parade. I’m really just hoping that by the time this rolls around in March most of us have our vaccinations and we can try to start moving on to a normal life.”
Organizing the parade is still in the early stages, but Grau wants community members to know it will take place – and to get involved if interested.
She put out a call for convertibles and very quickly was offered more than she needed.
“As soon as I put that out there I bet I had eight or nine people volunteer,” Grau said. “In true Denison fashion, when you need something they always come through for you.”
She believes the whole community is ready for something like the St. Patrick’s Day parade.
“My brothers and sisters and I were talking; between all of us we probably throw out 20 or 25 pounds of candy,” Grau said. “We all said that we’re just going to double it because we’re going to have a ton of people out there waiting. It will be the first really big thing, and hopefully it will be huge.”
She is afraid that if the parade doesn’t happen this year it could be dropped.
“I don’t want to do that,” she said. “We’ve worked too long and too hard to get it to where it is right now. It’s going to be a great dedication to the great people who started this.”