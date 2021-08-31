Stabilization project protects river banks in Denison

“Basically what this project is doing is re-establishing the river bank at a more suitable slope,” explained Crawford.

He said a 1/1 slope (one foot horizontal for one foot vertical) is basically a 45 degree slope, which is too steep. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources would like a river bank slope that is 2/1 – two feet of horizontal distance for every one foot of vertical distance, he explained.

However, along the East Boyer and Boyer rivers, room doesn’t permit a 2/1 slope, Crawford said, so the slope will be 1.5/1 in some places.

He explained said that the area of the Boyer River by the boat ramp at the fairgrounds has a sandbar that was created in the middle. That causes the stream channel, even at a low flow that exists now, to be directed to the edge near the bottom of the river bank, causing parts of the bank to sluff off and wash out.

Crawford said north of the boat ramp the bank is almost straight up and down, which is a cause for concern, and added that the river bank near the camping area at the fairgrounds has cracks in it.

Along with FEMA’s 75% share of the funding, the state, through emergency management, is picking up 10% and the city is funding 25%.