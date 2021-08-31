Stabilization project protects river banks in Denison

Funding at 75% from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) initiated a project to repair embankment washouts on the East Boyer River and Boyer River in Denison.
And a low bid from a local contractor, Krohnke Construction, has allowed the work to extend further than originally anticipated.
Since sometime in July, Krohnke Construction has been excavating the river beds and then putting in rip rap to stabilize the banks of the rivers to prevent the dirt embankment from sluffing off into the stream.
Work on the East Boyer has been completed, except for some seeding, and now Krohnke Construction is focusing on the Boyer River.
On Monday, Krohnke’s equipment was pulling sand from the Boyer River stream bed at the Crawford County Fairgrounds and putting it on the shore prior to putting in the rip rap.
Krohnke also improved the boat ramp at the fairgrounds.
“It seems like he (Krohnke) just started the project a month ago and is already quite a ways along,” said Terry Crawford, Denison city manager/city engineer.
In addition to the area by the boat ramp, work will be done to stabilize the Boyer River bank north of the boat ramp and in an area south of Avenue C by Phil’s Lawn, Landscaping & Nursery.
“Basically what this project is doing is re-establishing the river bank at a more suitable slope,” explained Crawford.
He said a 1/1 slope (one foot horizontal for one foot vertical) is basically a 45 degree slope, which is too steep. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources would like a river bank slope that is 2/1 – two feet of horizontal distance for every one foot of vertical distance, he explained.
However, along the East Boyer and Boyer rivers, room doesn’t permit a 2/1 slope, Crawford said, so the slope will be 1.5/1 in some places.
He explained said that the area of the Boyer River by the boat ramp at the fairgrounds has a sandbar that was created in the middle. That causes the stream channel, even at a low flow that exists now, to be directed to the edge near the bottom of the river bank, causing parts of the bank to sluff off and wash out.
Crawford said north of the boat ramp the bank is almost straight up and down, which is a cause for concern, and added that the river bank near the camping area at the fairgrounds has cracks in it.
Along with FEMA’s 75% share of the funding, the state, through emergency management, is picking up 10% and the city is funding 25%.
“We are fortunate to have the FEMA mitigation grant to protect the stability of the river bank so more damage doesn’t occur,” said Crawford.
Krohnke Construction was one of four companies to bid on the project at the end of May. Krohnke’s bid was $494,400, which was about $200,000 less than the next highest bid. The highest among the four bids was $832,000.
Crawford’s estimate for the project was $781,000 and was lower than FEMA’s estimate, which was in the $900,000 range.
“It’s got a lot to do with us being in the central United States,” Crawford said about the difference between FEMA’s estimate and Krohnke’s bid. “In the rural areas, our prices aren’t as inflated as in the large metropolitan areas. And we have rip rap material and grout material available.”
The benefit of having such a low bid is that FEMA told the city it could add areas of work along the river banks, as long as the city kept track of the work and the unit prices of materials. The additional work has the same scope as the work that was bid – to fix washed out sections of embankment.
Those additional areas weren’t included in the bid because it wasn’t thought that all that work could be done, but the prices came in substantially lower than anticipated.
“An important thing with this project is that FEMA is allowing us to line sections of the river with rip rap and also grout the majority of the rip rap,” Crawford said.
The rip rap is grouted with material that solidifies so when the next flood occurs, the water current can’t move the rip rap layer, he explained.
“There is not enough money in any grant program to rip rap the entire bank so we have to do it in sections,” Crawford added.
Sections are 30-40 feet wide and are about 100 feet apart. That way before the churning flood water can damage the bank it will have reached another rip rap section, so the channel can be maintained and the bank can stay lined up where it is supposed to be.