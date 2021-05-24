2021 Iowan of the Day: Rekindling tradition by recognizing exceptional Iowans

Through the countless missed traditions in 2020, Fairgoers are filled with excitement as the 2021 Iowa State Fair approaches. One of the long standing Iowa State Fair traditions includes the Iowan of the Day program. The Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundations partners with Cookies Food Products to honor ten Iowans around the state who demonstrate a strong dedication to their community, outstanding character and work ethic, personal achievement, as well as showing an exceptional sense of Iowa pride.

Each of the ten Iowan of the Day winners are awarded a day of recognition at the 2021 Iowa State Fair, August 12-22, including an introduction on the Anne & Bill Riley Stage, four Iowa State Fair admission tickets, four grandstand concert tickets on their day, privilege to use the Iowan of the Day golf cart, VIP parking, accommodations at the Des Moines Marriott Downtown, and $200 cash.

Nomination forms can be found online at www.BlueRibbonFoundation.org/iotd, or contact Megan Decker at 515-262-3111 ext. 378. Forms must be printed legibly or typed. All nominations must be postmarked by July 1. Nominations from 2017, 2018 and 2019 will be reconsidered (no nominations were accepted in 2020). All nominees must currently reside in Iowa.