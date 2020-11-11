 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
92 Iowa counties at or above 15 percent positivity rate
0 comments

92 Iowa counties at or above 15 percent positivity rate

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus graphic

All but seven of Iowa’s 99 counties are now at or above the 15 percent positivity rate for the past 14-day average.

The county with the highest percentage is Jones, at 44.5%, and the lowest is Ringgold with 9.0%.

Following are other figures for COVID-19 on a local, state, national and global basis.

Iowa

14-day average positivity percentage (from coronavirus.iowa.gov as of 4 p.m. 11/11/2020

State: 21.6%

Audubon: 18.7%

Carroll: 26.2%

Crawford: 22.0%

Harrison: 19.3%

Ida: 28.5%

Monona: 12.8%

Sac: 23.7%

Shelby: 23.6%

Positive cases

State: 166,841

Audubon: 235

Carroll: 1,586

Crawford: 1,551

Harrison: 850

Ida: 342

Monona: 309

Sac: 603

Shelby: 549

Recovered cases

State: 104,226

Audubon: 122

Carroll: 964

Crawford: 1,254

Harrison: 539

Ida: 170

Monona: 222

Sac: 345

Shelby: 432

Deaths

State: 1,899

Audubon: 1

Carroll: 14

Crawford: 15

Harrison: 21

Ida: 4

Monona: 2

Sac: 5

Shelby: 2

Hospitalizations, as of 3:35 p.m. 11/9/2020

State: 1,066 in state; 69 out of state; total 1,135

Audubon: 2

Carroll: 9

Crawford: 3

Harrison: 5

Ida: 7

Monona: 3

Sac: 3

Shelby: 7

National figures, as of 11/11/2020 from the CDC

Total positive cases since 1/21/2020: 10,170,846

Cases in last 7 days: 846,956

Total deaths since 1/21/2020: 239,590

States with the most number of cases in last 7 days

1. Illinois: 74,906

2. Texas: 57,457

3. Wisconsin: 42,780

4. California: 42,546

5. Michigan: 37,489

6. Ohio: 35,344

7. Florida: 34,728

8. Minnesota: 32,585

9. Indiana: 31,272

10. Iowa: 28,041

States with the highest rate per 100,000 population, cases in last 7 days

1. North Dakota: 170.5

2. South Dakota: 137.3

3. Iowa: 126.9

4. Wyoming: 114.3

5. Wisconsin: 105.1

6. Nebraska: 101.2

7. Illinois: 84

8. Minnesota: 83

9. Utah: 81.4

10. Montana: 80.6

Global and U.S. numbers, from Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

11/11/2020

Global cases: 51,926,961

Global deaths: 1,280,599

Nations with most number of cases

1. United States: 10,361,918

2. India: 8,636,011

3. Brazil: 5,699,005

4. France: 1,914,377

5. Russia: 1,822,345

6. Spain: 1,417,709

7. Argentina: 1,262,476

8. United Kingdom: 1,260,192

9. Colombia: 1,156,675

10. Italy: 1,028,424

Countries with the most number of deaths

1. United States: 240,782

2. Brazil: 162,802

3. India: 127,571

4. Mexico: 95,842

5. United Kingdom: 50,457

6. Italy: 42,953

7. France: 42,599

8. Spain: 40,105

9. Iran: 39,664

10. Peru: 34,992

Countries with the most number of cases recovered

1. India: 8,013,783

2. Brazil: 5,183,970

3. United States: 3,961,873

4. Russia: 1,360,049

5. Argentina: 1,081,897

6. Colombia: 1,059,237

7. Peru: 850,670

8. Mexico: 824,355

9. South Africa: 686,458

10. Iran: 536,105

U.S. States, most number of deaths

1. New York: 33,716 deaths

2. Texas: 19,342 deaths

3. California: 18,080

4. Florida: 17,300

5. New Jersey: 16,476

6. Illinois: 10,798

7. Massachusetts: 10,184

8. Pennsylvania: 9,136

9. George: 8,333

10. Michigan: 8,136

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics