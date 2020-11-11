92 Iowa counties at or above 15 percent positivity rate

All but seven of Iowa’s 99 counties are now at or above the 15 percent positivity rate for the past 14-day average.
The county with the highest percentage is Jones, at 44.5%, and the lowest is Ringgold with 9.0%.
Following are other figures for COVID-19 on a local, state, national and global basis.
Iowa
14-day average positivity percentage (from coronavirus.iowa.gov as of 4 p.m. 11/11/2020
State: 21.6%
Audubon: 18.7%
Carroll: 26.2%
Crawford: 22.0%
Harrison: 19.3%
Ida: 28.5%
Monona: 12.8%
Sac: 23.7%
Shelby: 23.6%
Positive cases
State: 166,841
Audubon: 235
Carroll: 1,586
Crawford: 1,551
Harrison: 850
Ida: 342
Monona: 309
Sac: 603
Shelby: 549
Recovered cases
State: 104,226
Audubon: 122
Carroll: 964
Crawford: 1,254
Harrison: 539
Ida: 170
Monona: 222
Sac: 345
Shelby: 432
Deaths
State: 1,899
Audubon: 1
Carroll: 14
Crawford: 15
Harrison: 21
Ida: 4
Monona: 2
Sac: 5
Shelby: 2
Hospitalizations, as of 3:35 p.m. 11/9/2020
State: 1,066 in state; 69 out of state; total 1,135
Audubon: 2
Carroll: 9
Crawford: 3
Harrison: 5
Ida: 7
Monona: 3
Sac: 3
Shelby: 7
National figures, as of 11/11/2020 from the CDC
Total positive cases since 1/21/2020: 10,170,846
Cases in last 7 days: 846,956
Total deaths since 1/21/2020: 239,590
States with the most number of cases in last 7 days
1. Illinois: 74,906
2. Texas: 57,457
3. Wisconsin: 42,780
4. California: 42,546
5. Michigan: 37,489
6. Ohio: 35,344
7. Florida: 34,728
8. Minnesota: 32,585
9. Indiana: 31,272
10. Iowa: 28,041
States with the highest rate per 100,000 population, cases in last 7 days
1. North Dakota: 170.5
2. South Dakota: 137.3
3. Iowa: 126.9
4. Wyoming: 114.3
5. Wisconsin: 105.1
6. Nebraska: 101.2
7. Illinois: 84
8. Minnesota: 83
9. Utah: 81.4
10. Montana: 80.6
Global and U.S. numbers, from Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
11/11/2020
Global cases: 51,926,961
Global deaths: 1,280,599
Nations with most number of cases
1. United States: 10,361,918
2. India: 8,636,011
3. Brazil: 5,699,005
4. France: 1,914,377
5. Russia: 1,822,345
6. Spain: 1,417,709
7. Argentina: 1,262,476
8. United Kingdom: 1,260,192
9. Colombia: 1,156,675
10. Italy: 1,028,424
Countries with the most number of deaths
1. United States: 240,782
2. Brazil: 162,802
3. India: 127,571
4. Mexico: 95,842
5. United Kingdom: 50,457
6. Italy: 42,953
7. France: 42,599
8. Spain: 40,105
9. Iran: 39,664
10. Peru: 34,992
Countries with the most number of cases recovered
1. India: 8,013,783
2. Brazil: 5,183,970
3. United States: 3,961,873
4. Russia: 1,360,049
5. Argentina: 1,081,897
6. Colombia: 1,059,237
7. Peru: 850,670
8. Mexico: 824,355
9. South Africa: 686,458
10. Iran: 536,105
U.S. States, most number of deaths
1. New York: 33,716 deaths
2. Texas: 19,342 deaths
3. California: 18,080
4. Florida: 17,300
5. New Jersey: 16,476
6. Illinois: 10,798
7. Massachusetts: 10,184
8. Pennsylvania: 9,136
9. George: 8,333
10. Michigan: 8,136