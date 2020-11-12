93 Iowa counties now over 15 percent positivity rate

All but six of Iowa’s 99 counties are now at or above the 15 percent positivity rate for the past 14-day average.
The county with the highest percentage is Jones, at 48.2%, and the lowest is Ringgold with 8.8%.
Following are other figures for COVID-19 on a local, state, national and global basis.
Iowa
14-day average positivity percentage
- (from coronavirus.iowa.gov as of 10 a.m., 11/12/2020
- State: 22.1%
- Audubon: 19.3%
- Carroll: 27.1%
- Crawford: 21.8%
- Harrison: 20.5%
- Ida: 27.1%
- Monona: 12.1%
- Sac: 24.5%
- Shelby: 26.6%
Positive cases
- State: 170,358
- Audubon: 244
- Carroll: 1,612
- Crawford: 1,555
- Harrison: 863
- Ida: 353
- Monona: 309
- Sac: 612
- Shelby: 585
Recovered cases
- State: 105,357
- Audubon: 127
- Carroll: 981
- Crawford: 1,268
- Harrison: 546
- Ida: 170
- Monona: 223
- Sac: 348
- Shelby: 432
Deaths
- State: 1,928
- Audubon: 1
- Carroll: 14
- Crawford: 15
- Harrison: 24
- Ida: 5
- Monona: 2
- Sac: 5
- Shelby: 2
Hospitalizations, as of 3:35 p.m. 11/9/2020
- State: 1,066 in state; 69 out of state; total 1,135
- Audubon: 2
- Carroll: 9
- Crawford: 3
- Harrison: 5
- Ida: 7
- Monona: 3
- Sac: 3
- Shelby: 7
National figures
as of 11/11/2020 from the CDC
States with the most number of cases in last 7 days
- 1. Illinois: 74,906
- 2. Texas: 57,457
- 3. Wisconsin: 42,780
- 4. California: 42,546
- 5. Michigan: 37,489
- 6. Ohio: 35,344
- 7. Florida: 34,728
- 8. Minnesota: 32,585
- 9. Indiana: 31,272
- 10. Iowa: 28,041
States with the highest rate per 100,000 population, cases in last 7 days
- 1. North Dakota: 170.5
- 2. South Dakota: 137.3
- 3. Iowa: 126.9
- 4. Wyoming: 114.3
- 5. Wisconsin: 105.1
- 6. Nebraska: 101.2
- 7. Illinois: 84
- 8. Minnesota: 83
- 9. Utah: 81.4
- 10. Montana: 80.6
Global and U.S. numbers
from Johns Hopkins University of Medicine, 11/12/2020, 9:25 (ET)
Global cases: 52,304,065
Global deaths: 1,287,051
Nations with most number of cases
- 1. United States: 10,415,779
- 2. India: 8,683,915
- 3. Brazil: 5,747,660
- 4. France: 1,914,919
- 5. Russia: 1,843,678
- 6. Spain: 1,417,709
- 7. Argentina: 1,273,356
- 8. United Kingdom: 1,260,220
- 9. Colombia: 1,165,326
- 10. Italy: 1,028,424
Nations with the most number of cases recovered
- 1. India: 8,066,501
- 2. Brazil: 5,222,937
- 3. United States: 3,997,175
- 4. Russia: 1,378,463
- 5. Argentina: 1,081,897
- 6. Colombia: 1,070,423
- 7. Peru: 853,208
- 8. Mexico: 824,355
- 9. South Africa: 686,458
- 10. Iran: 541,556
Nations with the most number of deaths
- 1. United States: 241,907
- 2. Brazil: 163,368
- 3. India: 128,121
- 4. Mexico: 96,430
- 5. United Kingdom: 50,457
- 6. Italy: 42,953
- 7. France: 42,599
- 8. Iran: 40,121
- 9. Spain: 40,105
- 10. Peru: 35,031
U.S. States, most number of deaths
- 1. New York: 33,848 deaths
- 2. Texas: 19,471 deaths
- 3. California: 18,111
- 4. Florida: 17,300
- 5. New Jersey: 16,476
- 6. Illinois: 10,798
- 7. Massachusetts: 10,222
- 8. Pennsylvania: 9,179
- 9. Georgia: 8,806
- 10. Michigan: 8,136