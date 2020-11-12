 Skip to main content
93 Iowa counties now over 15 percent positivity rate
  • Updated
Coronavirus graphic

All but six of Iowa’s 99 counties are now at or above the 15 percent positivity rate for the past 14-day average.

The county with the highest percentage is Jones, at 48.2%, and the lowest is Ringgold with 8.8%.

Following are other figures for COVID-19 on a local, state, national and global basis.

Iowa

14-day average positivity percentage

  • (from coronavirus.iowa.gov as of 10 a.m., 11/12/2020
  • State: 22.1%
  • Audubon: 19.3%
  • Carroll: 27.1%
  • Crawford: 21.8%
  • Harrison: 20.5%
  • Ida: 27.1%
  • Monona: 12.1%
  • Sac: 24.5%
  • Shelby: 26.6%

Positive cases

  • State: 170,358
  • Audubon: 244
  • Carroll: 1,612
  • Crawford: 1,555
  • Harrison: 863
  • Ida: 353
  • Monona: 309
  • Sac: 612
  • Shelby: 585

Recovered cases

  • State: 105,357
  • Audubon: 127
  • Carroll: 981
  • Crawford: 1,268
  • Harrison: 546
  • Ida: 170
  • Monona: 223
  • Sac: 348
  • Shelby: 432

Deaths

  • State: 1,928
  • Audubon: 1
  • Carroll: 14
  • Crawford: 15
  • Harrison: 24
  • Ida: 5
  • Monona: 2
  • Sac: 5
  • Shelby: 2

Hospitalizations, as of 3:35 p.m. 11/9/2020

  • State: 1,066 in state; 69 out of state; total 1,135
  • Audubon: 2
  • Carroll: 9
  • Crawford: 3
  • Harrison: 5
  • Ida: 7
  • Monona: 3
  • Sac: 3
  • Shelby: 7

National figures

as of 11/11/2020 from the CDC

States with the most number of cases in last 7 days

  • 1. Illinois: 74,906
  • 2. Texas: 57,457
  • 3. Wisconsin: 42,780
  • 4. California: 42,546
  • 5. Michigan: 37,489
  • 6. Ohio: 35,344
  • 7. Florida: 34,728
  • 8. Minnesota: 32,585
  • 9. Indiana: 31,272
  • 10. Iowa: 28,041

States with the highest rate per 100,000 population, cases in last 7 days

  • 1. North Dakota: 170.5
  • 2. South Dakota: 137.3
  • 3. Iowa: 126.9
  • 4. Wyoming: 114.3
  • 5. Wisconsin: 105.1
  • 6. Nebraska: 101.2
  • 7. Illinois: 84
  • 8. Minnesota: 83
  • 9. Utah: 81.4
  • 10. Montana: 80.6

Global and U.S. numbers

from Johns Hopkins University of Medicine, 11/12/2020, 9:25 (ET)

Global cases: 52,304,065

Global deaths: 1,287,051

Nations with most number of cases

  • 1. United States: 10,415,779
  • 2. India: 8,683,915
  • 3. Brazil: 5,747,660
  • 4. France: 1,914,919
  • 5. Russia: 1,843,678
  • 6. Spain: 1,417,709
  • 7. Argentina: 1,273,356
  • 8. United Kingdom: 1,260,220
  • 9. Colombia: 1,165,326
  • 10. Italy: 1,028,424

Nations with the most number of cases recovered

  • 1. India: 8,066,501
  • 2. Brazil: 5,222,937
  • 3. United States: 3,997,175
  • 4. Russia: 1,378,463
  • 5. Argentina: 1,081,897
  • 6. Colombia: 1,070,423
  • 7. Peru: 853,208
  • 8. Mexico: 824,355
  • 9. South Africa: 686,458
  • 10. Iran: 541,556

Nations with the most number of deaths

  • 1. United States: 241,907
  • 2. Brazil: 163,368
  • 3. India: 128,121
  • 4. Mexico: 96,430
  • 5. United Kingdom: 50,457
  • 6. Italy: 42,953
  • 7. France: 42,599
  • 8. Iran: 40,121
  • 9. Spain: 40,105
  • 10. Peru: 35,031

U.S. States, most number of deaths

  • 1. New York: 33,848 deaths
  • 2. Texas: 19,471 deaths
  • 3. California: 18,111
  • 4. Florida: 17,300
  • 5. New Jersey: 16,476
  • 6. Illinois: 10,798
  • 7. Massachusetts: 10,222
  • 8. Pennsylvania: 9,179
  • 9. Georgia: 8,806
  • 10. Michigan: 8,136
