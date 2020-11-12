93 Iowa counties now over 15 percent positivity rate

All but six of Iowa’s 99 counties are now at or above the 15 percent positivity rate for the past 14-day average.

The county with the highest percentage is Jones, at 48.2%, and the lowest is Ringgold with 8.8%.

Following are other figures for COVID-19 on a local, state, national and global basis.

Iowa

14-day average positivity percentage

(from coronavirus.iowa.gov as of 10 a.m., 11/12/2020

State: 22.1%

Audubon: 19.3%

Carroll: 27.1%

Crawford: 21.8%

Harrison: 20.5%

Ida: 27.1%

Monona: 12.1%

Sac: 24.5%

Shelby: 26.6%

Positive cases

State: 170,358

Audubon: 244

Carroll: 1,612

Crawford: 1,555

Harrison: 863

Ida: 353

Monona: 309

Sac: 612

Shelby: 585

Recovered cases

State: 105,357

Audubon: 127

Carroll: 981

Crawford: 1,268

Harrison: 546

Ida: 170

Monona: 223

Sac: 348

Shelby: 432