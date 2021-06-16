Carroll County man pleads guilty to meth and gun charges

Involved in two conspiracies to distribute meth while illegally possessing firearms

A man who conspired to distribute meth while possessing guns pled guilty June 15 in federal court in Sioux City.

Christopher O’Tool, 43, from Arcadia, was convicted of two counts of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

At the plea hearing, O’Tool admitted he was involved in two conspiracies, one from about January 2016 through June 2016 and another from March 2019 through July 2019, in which he and others distributed more than four pounds of methamphetamine.

In May and June 2016, O’Tool distributed over 50 grams of pure methamphetamine to individuals cooperating with law enforcement. On June 2, 2016, law enforcement stopped O’Tool, searched his vehicle, and seized nearly a pound of methamphetamine and a .45 caliber handgun and ammunition.

O’Tool admitted to his involvement in the distribution of methamphetamine in and around the Carroll area, which he acquired from a source in Omaha, Nebraska.