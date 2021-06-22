Eighty northern Iowa individuals charged with federal gun law violations

“The Cedar Rapids Police Department is fortunate to have a strong working relationship with federal partners that results in making our community safer by holding violent offenders accountable,” said Cedar Rapids Chief of Police Wayne Jerman. “With our participation in federal task forces and enforcement and prosecution of federal firearms laws, there has been a significant impact on gun violence. Those who illegally possess a firearm and choose to commit violence not only commit crimes, but they endanger lives, property and the community’s sense of peace and safety. We value the opportunity to work side by side with our federal law enforcement partners and prosecutors.”

Dr. Joel Fitzgerald, Waterloo chief of police, shared his thoughts on the collaboration, and said, “Although there are many variables at play accounting for the increase in violent crime across our nation, it should comfort those in Waterloo and the region to know that a strengthened partnership among law enforcement entities stands ready to prevent, investigate, arrest, and prosecute firearm related crimes. The message for violent offenders in our city is crystal clear. We encourage you to exercise your ability to choose; you can engage in community problem solving, civilly work through ‘beefs,’ and surrender illegal weapons, or face the surety of an unrelenting, life-altering, and rehabilitative solution that we have waiting. Far too many innocent lives are being changed by those who do not stop and think, so choose wisely.”