Six defendants charged in a 15-count racketeering indictment against OTB Criminal Street Gang

Wingert stated, “This is another example of local and federal partners working collectively to actively pursue the most violent criminals in our community. In recent years, this continuous pursuit has resulted in numerous significant arrests and prosecutions, the impact of which cannot be overstated. The feeling of safety in your neighborhood is a basic necessity that we are committed to protecting. Those who compromise the quality of life for our citizens through violent crime should be prepared for a similar outcome to this most recent indictment. As partners, we remain vigilant in this effort.”

It is alleged in the indictment the OTB Street Gang is a criminal enterprise that engaged in racketeering activity, namely offenses involving controlled substances and acts involving murder. The OTB Street gang and its members are alleged to have preserved and protected the profits of the gang through the threatened or physical use of violence and kept victims and witnesses in fear of the street gang through these threats of violence.

In addition, it is alleged the OTB Street Gang provided support to gang members who were incarcerated for gang-related activities; and retaliated against acts of violence perpetrated against the street gang including acts of violence against rival gangs known as the C-Block and C-Block-affiliated street gangs.