DNR seeks comments on proposed laws ahead of the 2021-2022 deer hunting season

Allowable cartridges for use in handguns that were considered for use in rifles but deemed ballistically dissimilar from allowable pistol or revolver cartridges include the following (these cartridges are not proposed for inclusion to the list of allowable rifles to hunt deer in Iowa).

.35 Whelen

.356 Winchester

.358 Winchester

.444 Marlin

.45 Raptor

.45-70 Govt.

.460 S&W Mag

.500 S&W Mag

Hunters interested in additions or subtractions are asked to send their request along with a brief justification to wildlife@dnr.iowa.gov by December 14.

The second law is House File 2455 that requires hunters and dogs to be trained prior to tracking wounded deer.

In order to satisfy this requirement, the DNR proposes to provide a form to document the hunter and the dog’s blood tracking training and experience. The form would be kept on file for three years and the hunter and dog(s) would be eligible to track wounded deer during that period.