A roundup of Capitol and state government news items of interest from Tuesday, January 12

NEW IOWA DAS DIRECTOR: Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday announced the appointment of Adam Steen of Pleasant Hill to serve as director of the state Department of Administrative Services.

A businessman, community volunteer and “lifelong learner,” Steen serves as the director of business development at Syverson Strege, a financial planning services company.

Steen will take over the DAS duties from Paul Trombino III, the state’s chief financial officer who has served in an acting capacity since Jim Kurtenbach resigned effective last March.

Steen’s appointment was effective Monday subject to confirmation by the Iowa Senate.

“Adam has an impressive background in finance management, consulting, and making a career out of growing jobs and investing in small businesses across Iowa. I appreciate his business-minded focus and believe it will be a great fit at the state of Iowa’s human resources agency,” Reynolds said.

Officials in the governor’s office did not immediately indicate what Steen’s annual salary would be.