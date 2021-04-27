A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest from Monday

HOUSING PIECES ADVANCE: A Senate Appropriations subcommittee on Monday unanimously approved two housing assistance initiatives designed to advance access to affordable housing for Iowans and provide relief during disasters.

A three-member subcommittee advanced a measure to raise the cap on real estate transfer tax money from $3 million to $5.5 million that flows into the state’s housing trust fund.

Advocates say they support the increase but would like to see senators embrace a separate House approach that would lift the cap completely, as Gov. Kim Reynolds has proposed.

Along with Senate Study Bill 1270, the panel advanced a separate measure, Senate Study Bill 1272, which creates a disaster recovery housing assistance program and an eviction prevention program to provide stopgap measures for Iowans who await federal aid due to a natural disaster.

Proponents say the measure was prompted by Missouri River flooding in 2019 — a disaster that affected Iowans who are just now getting federal recovery help.