Capitol Digest: A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Thursday, January 14

Speaker Pro Tempore John Wills, R-Spirit Lake, has introduced HF 73 to require that at least 25 percent of new vehicles sold by licensed dealers be flexible fuels vehicles by 2027. That would double by 2030.

If enacted, a violation would be a simple misdemeanor punishable by a fine between $25 and $1,500 or up to 30 days in jail. Their motor vehicle dealer license could be revoked or suspended.

POPULAR ELECTION: A proposal to select Electoral College electors based on the results of the national popular vote rather than on the outcome of a presidential election in Iowa is again being floated by Democratic legislators.

HF 71, introduced by Rep. Bruce Hunter, De Des Moines, is similar to a Democratic proposal in 2009 that would have Iowa join the National Popular Vote Compact. If states representing a majority of the 538 Electoral College votes agree to the change, the bill would take effect.

Today, the state Democratic and Republican parties determine the electors. Which slate of electors cast votes for president is determined by the outcome of the presidential vote in Iowa.

This year, for example, the GOP electors cast their Electoral College votes for President Donald Trump based on the incumbent winning more votes in Iowa than Joe Biden or any other challenger.