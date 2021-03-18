CAPITOL DIGEST: A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Wednesday, March 17, 2021

ELECTIONS IN EMERGENCIES: A House State Government subcommittee took less than three minutes to advance Senate File 531 https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ba=SF531 to give the Secretary of State more flexibility when conducting elections during an emergency.
The bill, approved by the Senate 30-17, cleared up constitutional questions lawmakers may have about how those elections are conducted.
Currently, any changes the Secretary of State wants to make have to be approved by the Legislative Council. The 2020 election made lawmakers aware “there are all sorts of non-controversial, but important, changes that can be made that we shouldn’t necessarily need the Legislative Council to convene to approve every single one,” Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, said.
The council would be able to address changes it believes were improper, he added.
“It makes sense to give the SOS some flexibility while maintaining some oversight,” Kaufmann said.
Rep. Mary Wolfe, D-Clinton, thought the bill appeared to be another in a “long line of bills where there doesn’t seem to be a groundswell of support.”
The Sierra Club is the only interest group registered in opposition to the bill. Others are “undecided.”
NOT ADVANCING: A bill to allow parents to request their child be retained at grade level due to coronavirus pandemic-related disruptions won’t advance in the House after an Education subcommittee heard opposition and questions about its necessity.
Senate File 265, https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ba=SF265 approved in the Senate 43-5, would allow parents to request their child be held back if the child did not make adequate progress for promotion to the next grade level in the 2021-22 school year.
Lobbyists for school boards and education associations said there is no need for the bill because parents can do that now.
Rep. Art Staed, D-Cedar Rapids, who taught for 40 years, said those situations arose every year. “It’s something for family to decide with the school,” he said.
Non-public schools also objected to the state placing itself between parents who are in a contractual relationship with those schools.
Only a Council Bluffs woman citing personal interest was registered in support of the bill.
REMOTE WORKER GRANT STALLS: Members of a Senate Appropriations subcommittee on Wednesday temporarily tabled legislation seeking to create a state grant program providing financial incentives to new workers who relocate into Iowa’s smaller communities.
Senate File 491 https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=89&ba=SF%20491 proposed to establish a five-year grant program totaling $2.5 million that would offer $500,000 in annual, tax-free grants — of up to $5,000 each — to remote workers who relocate to live and work in Iowa.
Representatives of business groups told subcommittee members they applauded the effort to address Iowa’s shortage of skilled workers, but senators said the bill, as drafted, had problems and needed more work.
“The basic bones of it is a good idea,” said Sen. Bill Dotzler, D-Waterloo, but subcommittee chair Sen. Dennis Guth, R-Klemme, wondered if the individual grants should be lowered to $2,500, and panel members wanted to explore other options, like directing the incentives to “shared spaces” or other workplace arrangements that would make better use of the state investment.
LEADING ECONOMIC INDICATORS: Iowa’s Leading Indicators Index https://tax.iowa.gov/sites/default/files/2021-03/ILIIJanuary2021Report.pdf jumped again in January, marking the sixth out of the last seven months that the measure improved since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Iowa in March 2020.
Officials with the state Department of Revenue said the index increased to 104.7 in January from 104.3 the previous month, which was indicative of economic activity experienced during that time period.
In all, six of the eight components contributed positively: the Iowa Stock Market Index, the new orders index, diesel fuel consumption, the national yield spread, average manufacturing hours, and the agricultural futures profits index.
The two negative indicators in January were average weekly unemployment claims (inverted) and residential building permits.
According to the department, January marked the fourth month in a row since February 2020 that the index had not shown recessionary signals.
The index was constructed to signal economic turning points with two key metrics that, when seen together, are to signal a coming contraction.
State officials said the latest report suggests that employment growth will improve over the next three to six months.
Gazette-Lee Des Moines Bureau