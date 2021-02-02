Capitol Digest: A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest from Monday, 1-2-2021

Republicans are advancing the legislation in response to a 2018 Iowa Supreme Court decision that struck down Republican-written abortion restrictions by declaring that those restrictions violated the state constitution’s due process and equal rights clauses.

The proposed constitutional amendment advanced to the State Government Committee, where it will be considered Tuesday. Assuming it passes out of committee, the proposal would then be eligible for debate by the full Iowa Senate.

Amending the Iowa Constitution requires passage through consecutive two-year meetings of the General Assembly, then a public vote during a general election.

If the proposed amendment on abortion passes the Senate, it must be taken up again by the Legislature in 2023 or 2024. If it passes again, it would then be put on the ballot for a public vote, in 2024 at the earliest.

CHANGING STATIONS: Legislation calling for the installation of adult changing facilities at highway rest stops cleared a House subcommittee Monday with backing from organizations supporting disabled people and Iowans with disabled family members.

HF 33 is similar to a proposal that passed the House 100-0 in 2020 and was approved by a Senate subcommittee before the Legislature suspended its session due to COVID-19.