Capitol Digest: A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest from Monday

NO DECISION: Four members of the Temporary Redistricting Advisory Commission — two Republican appointees and two Democratic appointees — were unable to reach agreement on selecting a fifth member to chair the commission that will provide advice to the Legislative Services Agency, conduct public hearings on a proposed redistricting plan and make a recommendation to the Legislature.
Former Chief Clerk of the Iowa House Carmine Boal and Iowa League of Women Voters President Terese Grant were nominated, but neither received the necessary three votes from commissioners Deidre DeJear, Ian Russell Dave Roederer and Chris Hagenow.
The commission will meet again March 22. Members indicated that in the meantime they will have private, one-to-one conversations to avoid violating the state public meetings law.
VOTER REGISTRATION: Iowa high schools are being encouraged by Secretary of State Paul Pate to conduct voter registration drives on March 30, which coincides with the 50th anniversary of Iowa ratifying the 26th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, lowering the voting age from 21 to 18.
Every school that registers at least 90 percent of its eligible students to vote will receive the Carrie Chapman Catt Award, named after an Iowan who played a vital role in securing access to the ballot box for women across the nation with the passage of the 19th Amendment.
State law allows 17-year-olds to register to vote. There are almost 2,000 17-year-olds currently registered in Iowa. Partnering with Inspire2Vote, Pate’s office helps schools organize and conduct voter registration drives. The deadline for schools to qualify for this year’s Carrie Chapman Catt Award is this school year is April 16.
For more information, visit the secretary of state’s website or email Kendall.Antle@sos.iowa.gov. State law requires high schools to conduct two voter registration drives per school year.
TRAVEL GUIDE: The spring/summer edition of the Iowa Travel Guide is available for travelers who want to learn more about exploring Iowa. The free guide can be ordered online at traveliowa.com, by phone at 800.345.IOWA or picked up at any of Iowa’s 16 Welcome Centers. An online version is also available.
The 139-page guide includes listings for hundreds of authentic and unexpected destinations, cabins and campgrounds. The Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Lauridsen Skate Park in Des Moines, dog-friendly wineries and breweries, and the High Trestle Trail’s 10th anniversary are among the featured attractions. The Ultimate Ice Cream List includes more than 80 locally owned ice cream shops, as suggested by followers of the Iowa Tourism Office’s social channels.
The guide’s cover showcases Mount Trashmore, a former landfill that boasts trails for hiking and biking plus an overlook that provides impressive views of Cedar Rapids.
Tourism in Iowa generates nearly $9 billion in expenditures and $517.5 million in state taxes, while employing 70,200 people statewide. The Iowa Tourism Office is part of the Iowa Economic Development Authority. For more information, visit traveliowa.com.