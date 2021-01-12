Capitol Digest

D.C. RIOT ON LAWMAKERS’ MINDS: Opening-day pomp and circumstance gave way to some sharp rhetoric in the 89th Iowa General Assembly’s first day when House Democrats called out Republicans for failing to hold President Donald Trump accountable for last week’s rioting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

House Minority Leader Todd Prichard, D-Charles City, used his opening-day floor speech to vent his outrage, telling his colleagues that as a 25-year Army veteran who served in Iraq and Central America “I know an insurgency when I see one.”

Telling fellow lawmakers they should not “turn a blind eye” to what happened at the U.S. Capitol, Prichard said, “I am disgusted at the reaction or rather the inaction of some and many of my Republican colleagues here in Iowa. For too long, politicians have not only enabled, but served as a willing partner in the spread of misinformation about election fraud.”

He went on to say “when the governor defends those who question those who question the legitimacy of our elections, a crack develops in the pillar of truth.”

In response, House Majority Leader Matt Windschitl, R-Missouri Valley, went off script by telling Prichard “violence and anarchy of any kind is unacceptable.”