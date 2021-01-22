Freedom Watch 01/21/21: A legislative update from Rep. Steven Holt

This amendment would have to pass during this General Assembly and again in either 2023 or 2024 before it could appear on the ballot in 2024.

Why is this important?

• In 2017 the Iowa Supreme Court went far beyond its purview and declared abortion a constitutional right in Iowa.

• The Court’s ruling threatens any reasonable restrictions on abortion, such as restrictions on late-term abortions and taxpayer-funded abortions. Many who are pro-choice even support these restrictions.

• We cannot allow un-elected judges to re-write our Constitution. We have a process for amending the Constitution, and that process allows the people of Iowa to have a say.

3. The Freedom Amendment

This week, I will advance out of the Public Safety Committee a constitutional amendment to ensure Iowans’ right to keep and bear arms is protected in our State Constitution. The amendment was passed in 2019 and needs be passed during this General Assembly in order to be on the ballot for a public vote in 2022.