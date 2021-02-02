Freedom Watch 01/30/21: A legislative update from Rep. Steven Holt

Numerous bills have been advanced by Democrats in the Iowa House who are hostile to the 2nd Amendment, demonstrating why this amendment is needed in our Constitution. Here are just a few: HF 65 (May Issue), sponsored by Democrat Rep. Bruce Hunter, returns Iowa to a “May Issue” state instead of “Shall Issue,” giving control to sheriffs over who gets a permit. This means if a sheriff does not like the 2nd Amendment, the permit is denied, instead of the current system in which the permit must be issued unless there is a legal reason not to do so (felony conviction for example). Democrats supported making Iowa a "Shall Issue" state in 2010 but now they do not; HF 129 (Magazine Ban), sponsored by Democrat Reps. Hunter, Olson, Wessel-Kroeschell, Wilburn (just elected chair of the Iowa Democrat Party), Staed and Mascher, bans anyone from owning, selling or transferring any magazine that holds more than 10 rounds of ammunition. The law immediately criminalizes anyone who owns these commonly held magazines, including law enforcement. A majority of firearms owned by law-abiding Americans take a standard magazine that holds more than 10 rounds; HF 131 (“Assault Style” Weapons Ban), sponsored by Democrat Reps. Hunter, Olson, Wessel-Kroeschell, Wilburn, Staed and Mascher, bans weapons based solely on how they look under a totally made-up class of weapons. Anyone who buys or sells one is criminalized. There is no exception for law enforcement. These are just a few examples of attempts to incrementally destroy 2nd Amendment rights in Iowa.